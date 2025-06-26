American-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has called out Kivo Gari after one of her twin sons found stones

In the video, she noted that the one time her son felt like eating the famous Ghanaian snack, she advised them to purchase the product rather than use the local gari

Many people shared similar experiences and called on Kivo Gari to do better and ensure their products are manufactured hygienically

American-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger claims that one of her twin sons, John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Geiling Heerdegan, found stones in their Kivo Gari mix.

Afia Schwar claims her son found stones in his Kivo Gari mix.

Afia Schwar calls out Kivo Gari manufacturers

Afia Schwar on Instagram shared a video one of her twin sons living in Ghana had sent to her regarding his discovery of stones in his sachet of Kivo Gari.

In the video, his son used his left hand to show the stone he found in his food while preparing the famous Ghanaian snack in the kitchen.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Afia Schwar, who recently got her license to become a truck driver, urged her millions of followers to be vigilant, especially when preparing the local snack using products from the said company and feeding them to their children.

"Inside the Kivo Gari my son bought were stones. Pls be vigilant especially when giving it to children," she wrote in the caption.

Also, Afia Schwar took to her TikTok Live to address the matter, and to explain the incident to her follwoers on that platform.

She noted that the only time her son wanted to eat gari, she advised him to buy Kivo Gari rather than the local gari, and unfortunately, when they poured its contents into a bowl, they discovered stones.

"If it is being processed in a hygienic way, do you think there would be stones in them?" she said.

Reactions to Afia Schwar's video about Kivo Gari

Many people were left in awe after watching Afia Schwar's video on her Instagram page. They tagged the Instagram handle of Kivo Gari to draw their attention to the video.

Others also shared similar experiences in the comment section and urged Kivo Gari to do better in ensuring that their food products go through clean channels before being released onto the market.

The opinions of Ghanaians on the video are below:

lexzy_fitness said:

"Check the ingredients well please, maybe “Stones” is part Oo😂😂."

psalm_128 said:

"Thought I was the only one who found stones too."

julietemefa_ said:

"I think it’s from the groundnut… herrr they always use spoilt groundnut and I don’t know why hmmm."

abena_nickii said:

"I saw thread, and some other foreign materials ..they should work on their brand."

sexynurse_jummy said:

"I also found nail inside, I nearly swallowed it , God saved me , I thought I was the only person … thank God someone else has seen same."

osamkwame_ said:

"I also found a nylon thread in mine yesterday 😢."

obaapa8400 said:

"My son found maggot and we have the picture."

Afia Schwar and her sons James and John in photos.

Quitachie eats Kivo Gari with fruits

YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian influencer and food blogger Quitachie sparked conversation online after putting a fruity spin on Kivo Gari.

Sharing the experience on social media, she noted that it was her first time trying the gari product and decided to elevate the taste with her favourite fruits: grapes, strawberries, and banana.

The unexpected combo left many Ghanaians in awe, with fans flooding the comments to express both surprise and curiosity about the unique mix.

