Afia Schwarzenegger, in a video, recounted how she disciplined her eldest son, James Ian Heerdegen Geiling, at a public outing

The former UTV presenter narrated that she made her son kneel in front of a filling station for about two hours after he lied to her

Afia Schwar added that she returned home and left her son, who refused to stand up despite the filling station manager's pleas

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has recounted a past disciplinary action she took against her eldest son, James Ian Heerdegen Geiling, in public.

While reacting to the news of TikToker Yaa Baby's demise and GH Kobby's arrest, the former UTV presenter narrated that she and her son went to buy petrol at a Total filling station located around the Pig Farm junction about five years ago.

According to her, James, who was at the time a first-year student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), lied to her when she questioned him about an issue.

Afia Schwarzenegger noted that her eldest son later admitted to lying to her when she queried him on multiple occasions. She stated that as punishment for his dishonesty, she made her son kneel in front of the filling station.

She said:

"I went to buy petrol at the Total filling station in Pig Farm with my son, James. I asked him a question and he lied to me. I asked him the same question again, and the answer he gave me was inconsistent with his initial statement, so I realised that he had lied to me. I queried him and he admitted that he had indeed lied, so I instructed him to kneel at the filling station."

The controversial socialite stated that she got into her car and drove off to her residence, leaving her son James Ian Heerdegen Geiling behind as he continued to kneel at the filling station.

She noted that the filling station manager called about an hour or two later while she was at home to inform her that her son was still kneeling despite several attempts to get him to stand up.

Afia Schwarzenegger said the manager begged on her son's behalf and even questioned why she would hand out such harsh punishment to him in a public space.

She said:

"I got into my car and drove back home. I later received a phone call from the filling station manager who told me my son was still kneeling. He had refused to get up even when they told him to stand up. So he wanted to beg for him, and I told my son to tell the man what he did. My son told the manager that he had lied to his mother."

The US-based social media personality noted that, as James' mother, her son needed to always be truthful to her and never lie on any occasion.

Afia Schwarzenegger added that despite not being a perfect mother, she has instilled discipline in her children and does not allow them to misbehave towards her.

Afia's disciplinary action against son stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

The real haribabe commented:

"The day she blasted a lady who she said was her son’s girlfriend makes me believe this story 100%."

SamiraDXB said:

"She is a wonderful mother, very disciplined. Regardless of what people see online about her, she is an angel. I used to do her nails, and I can bet my life that she is telling the truth. Much love, sis. This is Samira from New Town."

Naa A.D commented:

"I am beginning to like you Afia. You are a good mum."

Afia Schwarzenegger criticises Yaa Baby's mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger criticised Yaa Baby's mother after her daughter lost her life in an unfortunate shooting incident.

The social media personality said that she watched old footage of the deceased engaging in immoral vices that she would never permit her children to do.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasted Yaa Baby's mother for allowing her daughter to move out of her home to rent an apartment despite being only 21 and jobless.

