Empress Gifty has eulogised her late mother, Agaga, moments after her victory over her foe, Agradaa, in their ongoing legal battle on Thursday, June 26, 2025

The gospel musician shared an old interview of her late mother complaining about the harsh criticisms her daughter faced from Ghanaians

Empress Gifty also shared a heartfelt message, which evoked sadness among many Ghanaians who flooded the comment section of her post

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has paid tribute to her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga, following her first victory over Agradaa in court on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The Watch Me hitmaker took to her official Instagram page to share an old interview her late mother had with Accra-based broadcast station, Amansan TV, before her demise.

In the interview, the late Agaga expressed her frustration with the harsh criticisms that her daughter, Empress Gifty, had been receiving from Ghanaians on social media.

She recounted how she confronted a Kumasi-based pastor over some allegations he made about her daughter. She also opened up about her and her daughter's past struggles before gaining popularity.

Agaga warned Ghanaians against making negative remarks about Empress Gifty on social media and noted that they would face their repercussions for their actions.

In the caption of her social media post, Empress Gifty acknowledged the late Agaga as an "irreplaceable" mother and expressed how she had missed her months after her passing.

She wrote:

"Agaga, my irreplaceable mother. I miss you, Maa. RIP AGAGA AKA AAA."

Agaga's sad passing and burial service

Empress Gifty lost her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, affectionately known as Agaga, after a short battle with illness on December 14, 2024.

The gospel musician announced her mother's passing on her social media platforms and eulogised her with an emotional tribute. She also received condolences from fans and prominent Ghanaian personalities.

Before her demise, the evangelist, who starred in a few Kumawood movies with the likes of Lil Win and Akrobeto, had a close relationship with her daughter, who regularly shared their moments on social media.

The late Agaga was buried in a grand public funeral service at the Tema Community Eight Number three School Park on Saturday, January 18, 2025. A Thanksgiving service was also held the following day, on January 19, 2025.

Empress Gifty scores victory over Agradaa

Empress Gifty's tribute to her late mother, Agaga, comes hours after she scored a victory over Agradaa at the Tema High Court on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The court ruled in the gospel musician's favour and dismissed an application Agradaa filed to strike out her GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit.

The Tema High Court also awarded Empress Gifty GH₵6,000 for what it described as undue delay caused by the televangelist’s legal team.

The gospel musician also filed a second defamation lawsuit against Agradaa, following her alleged claims that the Watch Me hitmaker had been living with HIV.

Check out Empress Gifty's social media post below:

Empress Gifty's tribute to Agaga stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

impact_floral_decor commented:

"I miss my dad so much 😢as I watch mummy. 😍😍May her gentle soul rest in peace. I remember the first time I met her on a movie set, oh my God, this woman loved God. 🙌."

the_vitamin_fabrics wrote:

"Why am I tearing up watching this 😢. Such a good mother. 🙌Keep resting, maa."

da_swimwear_hub2 said:

"Agaga's spirit still lives. 🔥."

Empress interacts with fans after court victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty interacted with her fans after her victory over Agradaa in court on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The gospel musician took photos with the fans, and she and her entourage rushed to depart the Tema High Court premises.

Other Empress Gifty supporters thronged to social media to praise the musician and celebrate her victory.

