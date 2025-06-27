A throwback photo of actress Nadia Buari's mother, Caddy, surfaced online as the family celebrated her birthday on Thursday, June 26, 2025

The vintage photo showed a young Caddy in a white dress, glasses, and afro hairdo, and contained a touching tribute from Nadia's sister, Samera

Ghanaians expressed positive reactions to the photo, as well as videos shared by Nadia that displayed her close, sisterly bond with her mom

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A throwback photo of Nadia Buari’s mother, Caddy, surfaced on social media on her birthday, June 26, 2025.

The pic was shared on social media by Samera, Nadia’s sister, as they marked their mother's special day.

An adorable throwback photo of Nadia Buari's mother, Caddy, surfaces on social media as she celebrates her birthday on June 26, 2025. Image credit: @iamnadiabuari, @samera_buari

Source: Instagram

A very young Caddy looked pretty in a white dress, wearing glasses and sporting an afro hairstyle.

Samera Buari celebrated her mother’s impact on her life, sharing a very touching caption to accompany the photo.

“Happy birthday to my forever best girl!!!! My Mummy! 💕 You’re beauty, love, and wisdom in one amazing soul. Grateful for you always,” she said.

Caddy Buari’s beauty and elegance, even that far back, elicited compliments from Ghanaians who saw the image.

The Instagram photo of Nadia Buari’s mother is below.

Nadia Buari celebrates mother’s birthday

Actress Nadia Buari celebrated her mother’s birthday with a series of videos showing them goofing around, a testament to their close bond.

The videos shared by Nadia on her official Instagram page showed her in numerous settings with her mother, often with the actress having fun while her mother observes.

Nadia, in one video, was dancing to music while her mother lay in bed.

Nadia Buari displays her sisterly bond with her mother in several videos shared on her birthday on June 26, 2025. Image credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

The actress tried getting her mom to dance with her, but she declined, displaying her moves while lying down.

The lovely relationship between the two resembled more of a sisterly bond than a one between a mother and daughter.

Nadia celebrated her mother in another post, showing her in a green dress, her trademark glasses, and a designer handbag.

The Instagram video of Nadia Buari and her mother is below.

Reactions to throwback image of Nadia’s mother

Ghanaians shared positive reactions to the throwback photo of Nadia Buari’s mother.

YEN.com.gh has compiled several of these social media comments below:

sahastarr said:

"Wow!! Beauty!!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥"

jackiewales36 wrote:

"Happy birthday to HER ❤️🙌"

iamromariograyson commented:

"WOW 😳 she's so beautiful 👑💝💐 Happy birthday, Caddy Buari 🎉🥳🎂"

rukkysanda said:

"Happy birthday, Mummy, we love you. You’re absolutely Gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️🤗🥳🥳🥂"

veneisha_ wrote:

"😍😍…All these slides put a huge smile on my face and made me laugh 😂❤️. HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN 💐"

omonioboli commented:

"Happy birthday to your amazing mom 😍"

richlords6 said:

"God keep that smile as always to heal hearts ❤️❤️"

Nadia Buari celebrates sister’s birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari celebrated her sister, Sydi Buari, on her birthday.

The Ghallywood/Nollywood superstar shared video clips showing Sydi in her element, enjoying life.

She described her as a sister anyone would want to have and prayed she would stay the light of God.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh