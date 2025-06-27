Otumfuo's wife and children were present at the grand durbar for King Mswati III in Kumasi on Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, held a grand durbar to honour the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini, King Mswati III, on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The public event was held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana to formally introduce the Eswatini King to the various traditional rulers in the Asante Kingdom.

The traditional ruler of Kwabre Heman, Nana Apau Wiafe Ababio Sanwoansan, the queenmother of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe, and many others attended the grand durbar.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, and their young children, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, also attended the royal event to honour King Mswati III.

The Asantehene's wife and children received a great reception as they were formally introduced during their arrival with their subjects, who accompanied them to the event.

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, and Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem later made their way to greet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and pay homage in the presence of King Mswati III and the other traditional leaders from the Asante Kingdom at the grand durbar.

The Asantehene's wife and children also exchanged pleasantries with King Mswati III and his entourage to formally welcome them.

Lady Julia Osei Tutu and the children were later escorted by security and their subjects as they left the grand durbar in a luxurious vehicle, with controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium showering them with words of praise.

Otumfuo and family attend son's graduation

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's family's appearance at the grand durbar came days after they flew from Kumasi to Accra to attend Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's graduation ceremony at Delhi Public School (DPS) International Ghana on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor and numerous important dignitaries also attended the graduation ceremony at the school's premises in Tema.

The Asantehene and his entourage arrived in Accra on a private jet and moved to the ceremony in a convoy of luxurious vehicles, while Kyeretwie rode in a Rolls-Royce for his graduation.

Otumfuo's son, who served as the head prefect of his school, also delivered a speech in front of his mates and the guests at the indoor ceremony.

The videos of Otumfuo's wife and children attending the grand durbar are below:

The photos of Otumfuo's wife and children greeting King Mswati III and his entourage are below:

Otumfuo's wife, children's durbar attendance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

irvleaks_ commented:

"Appiah stadium, I can hear your voice saying she is going in Twi? 😂😂😂."

isabella_sarfo said:

"Our tall prince and our beautiful princess. ❤️❤️❤️."

mim_ilast wrote:

"Mummy, you are lucky. 😍 Our daddy, too, is more than lucky. God bless this family."

King Mswati's kids greet Asantehemaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Mswati's kids greeted the Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III at the durbar on June 26, 2025.

The Eswatini King's children knelt and bowed before the queen mother as part of their official introduction to the Asante Kingdom.

King Mswati III and his beautiful wife, Inkhosikati LaMagongo, also showed their respect to the Asantehemaa at the important event.

