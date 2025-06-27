A former internet fraudster turned prophet, Abusua, alleged in a viral YouTube video that he mentored Ghanaian businessman Dada Joe Remix in cybercrime

He claimed Dada Joe was struggling to succeed in the venture until he stepped in and helped spiritually fortify him by taking him to Northern Ghana

The Ghanaian businessman was arrested in May 2025 and has been indicted by the District Court of Arizona on charges of money laundering and wire fraud

A former fraudster turned prophet, Abusua, has claimed that he trained Dada Joe Remix in internet fraud.

Ghanaian businessman Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, was arrested in May 2025 by the Ghana Police in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He was accused of being part of a cybercrime syndicate that ran a romance and inheritance scam from 2013 to 2023.

The syndicate allegedly tricked elderly victims into believing that gold and jewels were being held for them but would only be released if they paid certain amounts.

Dada Joe was indicted in the District Court of Arizona and has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Ex-fraud boy speaks about Dada Joe

Abusua, who has become a Ghanaian prophet now known as One God the Nation Seer, has opened up on his links with Dada Joe Remix.

In a YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he said the alleged fraudster was a ‘small boy’ of his and was having little success in internet fraud before the former scammer got involved.

“He had a Canadian national he was trying to defraud at the time. But it was difficult because the victim was a member of a brotherhood. He tried everything but could not scam this gentleman. So I took over and helped him,” he said.

Abusua claimed that after spending three months in a forest for 'spiritual fortification', his protégé was able to complete his first scam and earn over half a million dollars.

The YouTube video of Abusua One God talking about Dada Joe Remix is below.

Abusua opens up on fraud boy career

In 2022, ex-fraud boy Abusua opened up about how he started engaging in questionable dealings, such as internet fraud, to make money.

He said the practice earned him massive wealth that enabled him to buy huge mansions and cars.

However, Abusua later repented and became a prophet after a man of God warned him that he would die if he did not change his ways.

He said he initially did not believe the prophet but changed his mind after he nearly died in an accident.

The YouTube video of Abusua speaking about his past is below.

Dada Joe Remix brags about fuel station

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dada Joe bragged about purchasing a filling station worth $1.2 million.

A throwback video of the embattled businessman from 2022 showed him talking about his newest venture.

The $1.2 million he claimed to have paid for the filling station generated some intense social media discussions.

