Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's ongoing lawsuit against Ecobank has finally had an update since he filed the lawsuit in March

The trial judge adjourned the case to July 25, 2025, for the resumption of the case in which the rapper accuses the bank of violating his intellectual property rights

Sarkodie filed the lawsuit after Ecobank used the image of an individual who resembled him in their #ItsGivingScam campaign without his consent

Ghanaian rap star Sarkodie’s lawsuit against Ecobank Ghana PLC for using his image for a campaign without permission has been adjourned.

Sarkodie's court case against Ecobank for using his likeness without consent has been adjourned to July 25, 2025. Image credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

According to 3Music TV, the case has been adjourned to July 25, 2025.

Sarkodie sued Ecobank in March after the company ran an anti-fraud campaign meant to be creative but ended up running afoul of the rapper.

Ecobank’s #ItsGivingScam campaign used an image of an individual with similar looks to Sarkodie.

The advert was captioned “Looks can be deceiving”.

Sarkodie and his legal team took exception to the campaign and sued the bank, arguing that the image created an impression that he supported the advert despite being a brand ambassador for a competitor, First Bank.

The suit, filed at the Accra High Court, demanded, among others, an order restraining Ecobank from further use of his image without his consent, to withdraw all publications concerning the ongoing campaign, and for damages "as compensation" for the breach of his intellectual property rights.

The Instagram post from 3Music TV announcing the latest update in the Sarkodie case is below.

Sarkodie denies withdrawing Ecobank suit

In April 2025, news broke about Sarkodie dragging Ecobank to court and sparked an online furore.

The lawsuit and its nuances stirred heated debate, with arguments both for and against Sarkodie’s decision.

Sarkodie denies claims that he has withdrawn his court case against Ecobank for violating his intellectual property rights. Image credit: @sarkodie

Source: UGC

A few days after the lawsuit went viral, unverified media reports alleged that Sarkodie contacted Ecobank to withdraw his lawsuit, but the bank refused.

Sarkodie’s lawyers released a strongly worded statement to deny the claims.

"We have not received instructions from our client to withdraw the suit [and] we have taken no steps to withdraw the suit," Sarkodie's lawyers at the Robert Smith Law Group wrote.

The statement further added that the reports were 'ignorant' because Sarkodie did not need Ecobank's permission if he wanted to withdraw the lawsuit.

"The ignorance and malice of these infantile publications are betrayed by the fact that in civil proceedings, the Plaintiff does not need the consent of the defendant to discontinue the action if the Plaintiff has not been served with the Statement of Defence," the law firm added.

The Instagram post of the statement is below.

Sarkodie goes on family vacation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie embarked on a luxurious vacation with his family to the Aqua Safari Resort at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

The rapper took his beautiful wife, Tracy Owusu Addo, and children Adalyn 'Titi' Owusu Addo and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr (MJ) on the relaxing and enjoyable trip.

Their activities included a boat cruise, where the kids individually got to ride on a jet ski with a professional instructor on the Volta River, and spending time with some wildlife animals, including an Asian water monitor, a tortoise, and crocodiles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh