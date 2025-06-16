Daniel Adeleye has returned to Ghana, showcasing his youthful looks as he jetted in from the United Kingdom

The veteran Kumawood actor, in an interview with Zionfelix, shared that he had returned to Ghana for his late father's funeral service

Daniel Adeleye also appealed to his former colleagues in the movie industry to come and support him as he paid his last respects to his father

Veteran Kumawood actor and filmmaker Daniel Adeleye has resurfaced on the scene after many years abroad, out of the movie industry.

Veteran Kumawood actor Daniel Adeleye resurfaces and flaunts his youthful looks as he returns to Ghana from the UK for his late father's burial. Photo source: @theasantenation, @zionfelixtv

In a video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on his official TikTok page on Monday, June 16, 2025, the actor expressed excitement as he returned to Ghana after spending many years in the UK with his family.

Daniel Adeleye flaunted a new look with his beard shaved off as he conversed with the blogger. During their interaction, he shared that he had returned to Ghana for his late father's funeral and burial service.

According to the veteran Kumawood actor, his father sadly passed away in February 2025 in Ghana, and he had returned to the country to join his mother and other members of his family to lay him to rest.

He noted that the funeral service would be held on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at the State Boys Park, located around the SDA church at the Suame Roundabout in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Daniel Adeleye explained that he and his family chose to hold the funeral service on Sunday as per the customs of the Seventh Day Adventist church, in which his late father was a member for most of his life.

Kumawood actors Bill Asamoah, Mercy Asiedu, and Michael Afranie. Photo source: Bill Asamoah, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu

He invited his fans and colleagues in the Ghanaian movie industry to join in helping him pay his last respects to his late father.

The veteran filmmaker shared that his father's remains will be transported to his hometown, Atwima Foase, where he will be buried after a service in church at 10 am.

He stated that the final funeral rites will be held at the State Boys Park when he and his family return from burying his late father at the cemetery.

Daniel Adeleye noted that he had been occupied with the funeral plans since he returned to Ghana and had not yet met any of his old colleagues.

Daniel Adeleye's acting career and hiatus

Daniel Adeleye gained prominence in the Ghanaian movie industry in the 2000s alongside veteran actors like Nana Ama McBrown, Michael Afranie, Asare Bediako, Agya Koo, and many others.

The actor, who is half-Nigerian, starred in popular movies like Dabi Dabi, Okomfo Anokye, Apam, The Pastor's Wife, and My Mother's Heart. He later transitioned into filmmaking and helped introduce a few actors, including Emelia Brobbey, into the Kumawood movie industry.

Despite achieving some success in the Ghanaian film industry, Daniel Adeleye disappeared from the scene and relocated to the UK, where he has been staying for many years now.

Reactions to Daniel Adeyele's return to Ghana

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

OFFICIAL STUNNA TV commented:

"Best actor of all time. I am glad he is back. He is my legend for real."

Ahwenepa said:

"I remember him in etiri mu y3 esum🥰.

Celebrity Queen commented:

"Eei, the story looks like one of his movies. ‘Efie Nipa,’ awwww, it has been a long time."

User Getty wrote:

"Yeah, I remember him when he started talking."

