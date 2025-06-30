Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle got many people talking when he shared a video showing off his new look

In the video, he had cut off his dreadlocks and opted for a bald look, and he showed off his bald haircut to his fans

Many people were not happy about his new look, as they called him names in the comment section, while others asked the reason for the new look

Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle caused a stir online when he cut off his dreadlocks and flaunted his new look in a video, which he posted on social media.

Shatta Bandle cuts off all his dreadlocks. Image Credit: @shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

Shatta Bandle cuts off his dreadlocks

Shatta Bandle on Instagram got many people talking about his new look when he shared a video with his millions of followers.

In the video, the diminutive socialite was seated on the edge of his bed as he used his iPhone to record the state of his bald head.

The father of two looked calm, and neither was he overjoyed about getting the new look, which had to do with him getting rid of his dreadlocks.

In the caption of the Instagram post, he mentioned that it was his new look now, and he added three prayer hand emojis.

"My look 👀 now 🙏🙏🙏," said:

However, it is not certain what the reason behind the wealthy diminutive socialite's bald haircut was, and whether it had something to do with his spirituality as a Muslim.

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's new look

Shatta Bandle's new look did not sit well with many of his follwoers as they thronged the comment section to share their reviews.

Other social media users called him names, implying that they preferred his bald look to his dreadlocks look.

There were a few others who tagged comedian and YouTuber Code Micky to draw his attention to Shatta Bandle's video and to potentially make a funny reaction video to it and share on social media.

The reactions of social media users to Shatta Bandle's new look him rocking a bald look, are below

nana_tweneboah_koduah said:

"U look like you're about to be sacrificed."

leo.tonic said:

"😂code micky you got a miss call."

nlebigbwoy said:

"Aden wanya cancer anaaaa."

emamelia_01 said:

"Send me money 💰🙏, Ghana richest man 😮."

its.samed_one said:

"Alhaji Vibes 😂😂😂."

authority_cbn said:

"Shatta coconut head."

mc_nwa02 said:

"@shatta_bandle_ you na fine boy😂😂."

nharnakofi650 said:

"U look like kakai 😂😂😂😂."

Shatta Bandle shows off his wealth. Image Credit: @shatta_bandle

Source: Twitter

Shatta Bandle stands in a ceramic basin

YEN.com.gh reported that popular social media sensation Shatta Bandle has once again stirred conversation online after sharing a striking photo on his Instagram page.

In the image, the diminutive star was seen standing confidently inside a ceramic basin beside a woman, seemingly using the basin to boost his height. To the surprise of many, the basin remained intact under his weight.

The photo quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, who flooded the comment section with humorous reactions and questions about how the fragile-looking ceramic basin did not crack.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh