Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's beautiful daughter looked splendid in a designer gown for her graduation ceremony

Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira graduated from upper kindergarten to grade one in a beautiful ceremony where she performed choreography with her classmates

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and others have commented on Tracey Boakye's daughter's photos on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's pretty daughter has graduated from upper kindergarten in a lovely ceremony.

Young Ghanaian style influencer stole the spotlight the the graduation ceremony at British International School with her sleeveless lace gown with long detachable sleeves.

Tracey Boakye's pretty daughter graduates from Upper Kindergarten at British International School. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye.

Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira wore an elegant frontal lace Barbie-inspired hairstyle and accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings.

Tracey Boakye's first daughter wore designer black shoes and white socks to complete her classy look.

Tracey Boakye's daughter graduates from upper kindergarten

Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira has made her family after she successfully graduated from upper kindergarten. According to checks by YEN.com.gh, the parents of the pre-school students paid an annual fee of GH¢18,000.

Tracey Boakye attends her daughter's graduation ceremony

Ghanaian movie producer Tracey Boakye looked effortlessly chic in a turtleneck pleated dress and blue pleated skirt for her daughter's graduation.

She turned heads with her flawless makeup look and long frontal lace straight hairstyle while modelling in Yves Saint Laurent black high heels.

Ghanaian actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked dapper in a colourful long-sleeve shirt and brown tailored-to-fit trousers for the memorable ceremony.

The proud celebrity dad completed his look with elegant shoes that matched his shirt and cemented his status as a top male style influencer in Ghana.

Tracey Boakye's daughter slays on her birthday

On May 13, 2025, Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira spectacularly celebrated her fifth birthday with beautiful photos.

The young fashionista, who has emulated her mother's glitzy lifestyle and online persona, has already established herself as a rising style influencer.

On her big day, Lucille wore a bold purple jacket that matched her look and showed off her stylish sense of style.

She accessorised it with sparkly flat shoes that glistened with each stride she made and chic black stockings.

With a side-parted frontal lace wig that accentuated her natural attractiveness and had thick, straight hair, Tracey Boakye's daughter enhanced her appearance.

Tracey Boakye models in a classy outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, who wore a two-piece outfit for her most recent picture session has inspired many fashionistas.

Tracey Boakye exuded an easy style with her long-sleeve top and perfectly-fitted pants to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's high fashion sense and expensive taste on Instagram.

