Ghanaian socialite and media personality Andrea Owusu, widely known as Efia Odo, has spoken about her baby plans

The talented musician stated that she won't allow anyone to force her to have a baby out of wedlock on X

Some social media users have commented on the eloquent media personality's post that she shared online

Ghanaian socialite and media personality Andrea Owusu, widely known as Efia Odo, has boldly declared that she will not succumb to societal pressures regarding motherhood, despite reaching an age where many expect her to start a family.

In a compelling post shared across her social media platforms, Efia Odo articulated her firm belief that the notion of women needing to have children before the age of 30 is outdated and restrictive.

Efia Odo says no one can give her pressure to have a baby. Photo credit: @efia_odo.

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo shares her baby plans

Efia Odo emphatically stated that no one should feel entitled to impose their views on a woman's choice to become a mother, particularly if the circumstances, such as a stable home or a loving environment, aren't conducive to raising a child.

She expressed her willingness to wait until she is in her 40s to embrace motherhood, should that be the period in her life when she feels genuinely ready and equipped to offer a nurturing and peaceful home for her future child.

“One thing y’all are not going to do is pressure me to give birth. I refuse to bring a child into a broken home, nor will I succumb to societal expectations that dictate I should have children by my 30s.”

Efia Odo poses with her ex-boyfriend in a lovely photo. Photo credit: @efia_odo.

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo talks about born ones

Additionally, she addressed the hypocrisy prevalent in societal attitudes, pointing out that the very individuals who pressurise women into motherhood at specific ages are often the same ones who ridicule single mothers, disparagingly known as “born ones.”

“Y’all constantly criticise those raising children alone while simultaneously pushing women to procreate because you believe their time is running out. No one has the authority to dictate how I should live my life or when I should make such a significant decision."

Check out the post on X

Efia Odo slays in a skintight outfit

Efia Odo has once again captured the attention of the internet with her audacious fashion choices, showcasing a new side of herself following her recent declaration of newfound faith.

Renowned for her bold and confident sartorial statements, she exuded elegance in her latest photoshoot, donning a striking, short knitted jumpsuit that perfectly highlighted her curves.

In this vibrant ensemble, Efia Odo deliberately left several buttons undone, allowing her smooth, flawless skin to take centre stage and infusing an element of allure into her look.

Her hair was styled in stunning centre-parted waves, cascading with colourful highlights that beautifully harmonised with the lively hues of her outfit, creating a captivating visual blend that left her admirers in awe.

Check out the photos below:

Efia Odo attends Salma Mumin's shop opening

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efia Odo, who graced the opening of Salma Mumin's new shop at East Legon.

The style influencer wore a stylish two-piece ensemble that flaunted her fine legs at the star-studded event.

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's flawless makeup and hairstyle in the trending videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh