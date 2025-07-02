President John Dramani Mahama attended the grand launch of the 24-hour Economy policy without his presidential cars on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The president was spotted with three of his personal luxurious vehicles, which he used as his presidential vehicle at the event in Accra

President John Dramani Mahama's use of his personal vehicles triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

President John Dramani Mahama has courted attention after a video of him surfaced on social media.

President John Dramani Mahama ditches state vehicles and uses his three bulletproof Genesis G90s as official cars. Photo source: @magikal_gh1, @officialjdmahama

The president attended the grand launch of the 24-hour Economy policy on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. He and the Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, cut the ribbon for the official unveiling of the 24-hour economy logo.

Numerous traditional leaders and political appointees, including the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, were also present at the launch.

President Mahama uses his three Genesis G90s

Following the conclusion of the 24-hour Economy policy launch event, President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang left the auditorium with their security team and the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the president conversed with the vice president before entering his luxurious car. However, instead of his assigned presidential car, he sat inside one of his three expensive bulletproof Genesis G90 vehicles.

It appeared that President John Dramani Mahama had ditched his official presidential vehicles at the Jubilee House and chosen his personal vehicles as his mode of transport.

President John Dramani Mahama donates two SUVs to the state. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Joy News

The president first unveiled the cars at the late former Ningo-Prampram MP and Council of State member Enoch Teye (E.T.) Mensah's burial service at the forecourt of the State House on January 5, 2024.

Since returning to power after his massive victory in the 2024 general elections, President John Dramani Mahama has regularly made public appearances with a few state vehicles or the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition vehicle gifted to him by his younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

President Mahama declares his car gifts

President John Dramani Mahama's decision to use his three bulletproof Genesis G90 vehicles comes less than two months after he declared the vehicles he received as gifts on May 5, 2025. He also donated them to the state.

The president made the declaration after unveiling a code of conduct for the appointees in his second non-consecutive term as the head of state at the Jubilee House.

At a handover ceremony, the Minister of State in charge of government communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, officially presented two SUVs to the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and the Senior Presidential Advisor for Governmental Affairs, Madam Valerie Sawyer, who received them on behalf of the state.

The declaration and donation of the cars formed part of President John Dramani Mahama's pledge to lead a government that operated with honour and dignity and ensure that officials adhered to strict ethical standards.

The video of President Mahama using his three bulletproof Genesis G90 vehicles as official cars is below:

