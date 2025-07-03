Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa has blasted a male makeup artist for over-applying products on her face during her appearance on McBrown’s kitchen

Adazoa said the overapplication of makeup made her feel uncomfortable, which McBrown agreed to as they both laughed it off

The Sompa FM host also made an announcement on the show that her goddaughter, a member of her “Women of Faith” group, had welcomed a child

Ghanaian media personality, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, popularly known as Oheneni Adazoa, stirred social media reactions after scolding a makeup artist on Nana Ama McBrown’s cooking show.

Oheneni Adazoa slams Nana Ama McBrown's makeup artist for overcoating her face and cleans it off as McBrown laughs.

Source: Youtube

Adazoa appeared on the show, McBrown’s Kitchen, and expressed unhappiness at the makeup job done on her face.

She told Nana Ama McBrown that her male makeup artist overapplied substances on her face, making her feel uncomfortable.

Adazoa’s claims left McBrown in laughter as she agreed that her makeup was also over-applied.

The moment was a slight instance of humour in an emotionally draining episode of McBrown’s Kitchen in which Adazoa mostly spoke about her difficult marital journey and her inability to conceive.

Oheneni Adazoa announces goddaughter has given birth

In her interaction with Nana Ama McBrown, Oheneni Adazoa spoke about some good news in her life, informing McBrown that her goddaughter had given birth.

Adazoa said that the new mother was a member of the Women of Faith group, which she formed to help those struggling to conceive.

She started the group in December 2024 due to her own struggles to conceive, with a plan of helping other women in her predicament reach better outcomes.

Oheneni Adazoa announces that a member of her Women of Faith group has welcomed a new child, the 37th success in the group since its formation in December 2024.

Source: Youtube

Adazoa told McBrown that since she started the group, she has been able to help 37 women welcome children, despite her own 21-year wait for a child.

She also declined to confirm or deny rumours that she was pregnant and awaiting the delivery of her own child.

In a previous interview, Oheneni Adazoa said Ghanaians will know about her pregnancy status at the right time and insisted that the information cannot be forced out of her.

“Everyone will know when the time is right. In this life, I think everything happens in its season. No one can disrupt what has already been planned when your time comes," she said.

She added that her main focus in life had shifted from her own conception to serving as an inspiring story to help others.

"My life is a testimony to people. I always want people to believe that God exists whenever they see me. What you are experiencing can happen to me, so I don't hide anything, but there is always the right time to talk about some things." Adazoa said.

Oheneni Adazoa fights caller on her show

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa fought a Ghanaian man named Thomas on her show after he declined to respond to allegations laid against him by his wife.

Thomas expressed anger at being called to answer the allegations before Adazoa had done any research to ascertain their validity.

He slammed both Adazoa and his wife and asked them to meet him in court if they could back up their claims with hard evidence.

