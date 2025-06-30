Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa has emotionally announced the birth of a baby by one of the members of her Woman of Faith group during an appearance on McBrown's Kitchen

Adazoa told Nana Ama McBrown that her 'daughter' had given birth and said it was the 37th child born in her group in less than a year

The Sompa Nkommo host founded the group in September 2024 to help other women struggling to conceive, after she failed to welcome a child in 20 years of marriage

Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa has announced the birth of a child in her family.

Adazoa, host of the Sompa Nkommo programme, told Nana Ama McBrown that one of her daughters in the Woman of Faith group she formed to help those struggling to conceive has welcomed a new child.

She said the new birth marked the 37th success story in the group since it was formed in December 2024.

The Sompa FM presenter appeared on the latest episode of McBrown’s Kitchen, the cooking show hosted by the popular Onua FM presenter.

She emotionally recounted her story of failing to give birth despite being married for over 21 years.

Oheneni Adazoa stated that during an appearance on the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso inspired her to start a group to help women like herself who are struggling to conceive.

"God chose me to form the group to help other women through their struggles, but I was inspired by Delay. God used her to advise me to create that group when I appeared on her show. And by the grace of God, one of my daughters has given birth,” she said.

Oheneni Adazoa speaks on fertility struggles

The Sompa FM presenter appeared on the Delay Show in August 2024 and publicly opened up for the first time about her struggles to give birth.

Adazoa was moved to tears as she discussed her two-decade marital journey and the challenges she has faced due to failing to give birth.

She added that despite everything, she remains hopeful that God will come through for her one day.

"But God is alive. Even if I'm left with one day, I will come back to your show with my own child. I know the God I'm serving," she said.

In recent weeks, reports claimed that Adazoa was pregnant, but she refused to confirm or deny the reports in interviews.

Oheneni Adazoa’s McBrown interview stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to Oheneni Adazoa's appearance on McBrown's Kitchen.

@agnesampaw7647 said:

"Wherever she is invited, you can see she's very humble unless on her show, that's where you get to know her better 😂😂😂😂(Oheneni Adazoa)one love ❤❤❤"

@Ysaintm wrote:

"Her Excellency and my Lady❤😂😂😂"

@priscillaawudza6447 commented:

"I love this woman so much, she is really strong. Woman King ❤"

Oheneni Adazoa and husband celebrate anniversary

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa celebrated 21 years of marriage to her husband, Clement Abrefa, in an adorable TikTok video.

Adazoa said in the video that their marriage has not been all rosy but they have stuck together through thick and thin.

Netizens who saw her video were touched and praised the dedication of the couple, describing them as an example to all.

