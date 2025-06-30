Suzzy Pinamang, the SDA SHS student who got shot in the face by her classmate, has regained her sight

Suzzy and her older brother took to social media to share the exciting news following months of eye surgery treatment abroad

In a recent video, Suzzy was seen with a lovely pair of glasses as she beamed with excitement after her treatment

Suzzy Pinamang, the SDA SHS student who was the victim of a shooting incident, has warmed many hearts on social media as she flaunted her new pair of glasses following successful eye surgery.

The second-year Senior High School (SHS) student, who tragically lost her sight after being shot by a schoolmate, has now regained her vision, and her latest videos show her living life like nothing happened.

Suzzy’s ordeal began when she was shot by a fellow student, an incident that left her blind and in excruciating pain.

However, her story took a turn for the better after a series of events led to her receiving medical assistance.

Initially, Hon Asenso Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, promised to support her recovery. However, it was businessman Ibrahim Mahama who later stepped in to ensure that Suzzy received the necessary treatment abroad.

After undergoing surgery, Suzzy’s sight was successfully restored, and her recent videos have been nothing short of inspiring.

In an online video, Suzzy can be seen wearing a stylish pair of glasses, looking radiant and confident.

She beamed with excitement as she sat behind her elder brother, who could not help but eulogise Ibrahim Mahama.

Suzzy's smile in the video speaks volumes about her gratitude for the second chance at life she has received.

Suzzy Pinamang's brother thanks Ibrahim Mahama

Clement Kobi, the elder brother of Suzzy Pinamang, who joined the Adventist student on the trip on May 10 as her caregiver, has singled out Ghanaian businessman and brother of the President, Ibrahim Mahama, for praise.

In a video on June 29, the young man thanked Mr. Mahama for funding his sister's treatment. He described Ibrahim Mahama as "God-sent" and commended his generosity and unwavering support during their time of need.

Treatment of Suzzy Pinamang

The aide of Ibrahim Mahama, who was on the medical trip, announced in a Facebook post on June 26 that Suzzy Pinamang had undergone successful eye surgery at the Moorfields Eye Hospital in London on June 2, 2025. He announced that the 16-year-old could now see and do things on her own.

Rafk Adam then expressed appreciation to all parties who played a role in ensuring that the 16-year-old would regain her vision.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the medical teams in both Ghana and the United Kingdom, particularly the exceptional team at Moorfields Eye Hospital, as well as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Ghana High Commission in London, outgoing UK High Commissioner to Ghana, HE Harriet Thompson, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Suzzy’s family, the media, Roger Pope Opticians in London, and the general public for their unwavering support, commitment, and prayers."

"We are especially grateful to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, whose generosity and full support made this entire process possible for Suzzy. We continue to pray and hope for Suzzy’s steady progress and wish her a smooth and full recovery in the weeks ahead," the post read in part.

Watch the video of Szuzy Pinamang's radiant look in a pair of glasses below:

Netizens hail Suzzy's latest look in glasses

The video of Suzzy wearing a pair of glasses has left many netizens drooling. Many praised her and claimed she had grown more beautiful after her eye surgery.

Another group also commended Ibrahim Mahama for the immense support he offered Suzzy and her family after the shooting incident.

@Joe wrote:

"I think this Ibrahim is supposed to be our next president."

@Kwabena Amoako Gigz wrote:

"Some people would rather give the money to their daughters to paint overheads instead. Aban papa ne nipa papa aba."

@Felicious fast food wrote:

"She's prettier than before."

@Maame tee papabi wrote:

"Come home oo, pear aba."

@Maxwell wrote:

"The girl has changed koraa."

@Lieutenant Survival wrote:

"To His Excellency President John Mahama, His Honourable Brother Mr Ibrahim Mahama, with long healthy life and Power safety."

Suspect in Suzzy Pinamang's shooting granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the suspect in Suzzy Pinamang's shooting case had been granted bail.

The SDA SHS student wept bitterly after learning that the young man had been released from custody on bail.

She called for justice to be served after she received the update on her court hearing regarding the shooting incident.

