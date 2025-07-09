Mzbel has expressed admiration for Angel Asiamah over his conduct after Agradaa was jailed for 15 years with hard labour

The veteran musician also showed interest in pursuing a romantic relationship with Angel Asiamah in his wife's absence

Mzbel's remarks about Angel Asiamah triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has expressed her admiration for Angel Asiamah after his wife, Agradaa, was sentenced to a 15-year jail term with hard labour.

Mzbel expresses admiration for Angel Asiamah and promises to join Agradaa’s church to support him. Photo source: @mzbeldaily, @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with media personality Emmanuel Agyemang on the Obibini TV Studio YouTube channel, the 16 Years hitmaker noted that she was impressed with Asiamah over how he addressed the media outside the Circuit Court after his wife was handed her hefty prison sentence.

Mzbel said she gained Agradaa's husband's utmost respect with some of his remarks about his embattled wife's predicament as a Christian church preacher.

The veteran musician noted that she always characterised Angel Asiamah as a timid individual who was subservient to others until she saw him boldly speak in public after the court case.

She expressed interest in having a romantic affair with Agradaa's husband outside of his marriage since he became attractive in her eyes after his wife was sentenced.

Angel Asiamah with his wife, Agradaa, and her daughter, Rihanna. Photo source: @angelasiamah

Source: TikTok

Mzbel noted that she was willing to forgo her rule of not dating young men to pursue a relationship with Angel Asiamah, as he carried himself like a celebrity during his interaction with the media after his wife's sentencing.

She said:

"I didn't know that Asiamah was such a bold guy. I always thought he was the type of person who likes to follow people. I want to be his sidechick. I didn't admire him at first because I thought he was too timid. I realised who he truly was with the way he walked to his car. For him, I would start going in for young men. The way he walked to his car made him look like a celebrity."

The musician claimed that Agradaa's husband was both happy and sad that his wife had been imprisoned and that he finally had the opportunity to cheat on her without any drama.

She promised to attend the Heaven Way church to support Angel Asiamah as he deals with the emotional turmoil of being without his wife for a long time.

Mzbel said she believed Angel Asiamah would remain by Agradaa's side and show support throughout her ordeal, but would still pursue an affair with another woman.

The video of Mzbel expressing her admiration for Angel Asiamah is below:

Mzbel's admiration for Angel Asiamah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

opheliaaidoo5201 commented:

"Mzbel, shut your mouth because if Agraada comes after you, you wouldn't like it."

juliushanson-burgesson294 wrote:

"She wants to go chop where she hasn't sown😂😂😂."

nayo872 said:

"I said this elsewhere that I have never seen him walk and talk with vim like that before 😅😅."

Mzbel shares old photo with McBrown's husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel shared an old photo of herself with Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah.

The photo showed the veteran musician hanging out with McBrown's husband on the red carpet of an event.

MzBel indicated that she would delete the photo from her social media platform, which garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh