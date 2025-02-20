Former Second Lady Samira Bawumia has an impressive collection of designer bags including a Goyardine black bag

Samira Bawumia couldn't stop smiling as she posed for a photoshoot after Dr Bawumia's keynote address at Harvard Business School

Some fashion lovers and enthusiasts have commented on Samira Bawumia's ensemble and designer bag

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, made a bold fashion statement while supporting her husband during his keynote address over the weekend.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia spoke at Harvard Business School's 27th Annual Africa Business Conference, which focused on the theme "Beyond Borders."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's wife Samira Bawumia flaunts her expensive bag at Harvard Business School. Photo credit: @twinsdntbeg.

Source: Instagram

Samira Bawumia captured everyone’s attention in a stunning long-sleeve dress during the conference.

She wore a custom-made turtleneck gown with a corseted design and a ruffled neckline, accessorised with elegant black pointed boots.

To complement her outfit, she sported a neatly styled turban that matched perfectly and showcased her $5,000 pre-owned Goyardine Saigon tote bag, completing her chic look.

The outstanding official photos posted on Instagram came with this caption:

"Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s speech at Harvard University’s “Beyond Borders” conference in Boston was truly inspiring. As the former Vice President of Ghana, he shared his valuable insights on championing the digitization agenda in Ghana and its significant impact on the economy."

Samira Bawumia flaunts $5,000 Goyardine bag

Former Second Lady Samira Bawumia has gone viral with her glamorous look and designer handbag to an event at the Harvard Business School, in Boston. Some social media users have commented on Samira Bawumia's look. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nana_ama_acheampomaa_agyeman stated:

"Pretty Samira 😍😍."

Obayaakese stated:

"Elegance dea wo boa. Beauty with brains."

whats_up_gh stated:

"Ever graceful 😍."

joyce_vahard stated:

"The prettiest 😍."

giftysarpong.338 stated:

"Their Madam 🤩🙌."

asirifim1 stated:

"Beautiful woman 😍."

hertydanso77 stated:

"Beautiful❤️."

em_ma8162 stated:

"The best, it will forever be possible."

jkartafashion stated:

"Beautiful……❤️❤️."

Therealyayra stated:

"Beautiful ❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Samira Bawumia rocks a white outfit

Samira Bawumia looked angelic in a white long-sleeve lace top and matching long skirt to worship at Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' church for their 31st December Cross-Over service in Accra.

The style influencer wore mild makeup as she smiled beautifully while her husband took to the microphone to address the congregation after losing the 2024 December elections.

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia looked dashing in a simple white two-piece ensemble to the evening church service.

Check out the photos below:

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia dons a stylish suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who impressed Ghanaians with his high fashion sense.

Dr Bawumia wore an elegant suit to give an insightful keynote address at the Harvard Business School.

He shared his valuable insights on championing the digitisation agenda in Ghana and its significant impact on the economy.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh