Asantewaa has finally broken her silence amid backlash from netizens over alleged mistreatment by a nurse abroad

In a video, the TikToker shed tears as she clarified her earlier story and questioned the criticism directed at her

Asantewaa's emotional response to the social media backlash triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians

Popular Ghanaian social media personality Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa, has responded to the backlash she has received over her alleged racist experience with a nurse in the hospital.

Asantewaa weeps as she addresses backlash over her complaints about a nurse abroad. Photo source: @asantewaaaaa

Source: TikTok

Asantewaa addresses birth video backlash

In a TikTok Live session with US-based Ghanaian content creator Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA) on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the TikToker noted that the purpose of her video was to create awareness about her bad experience at the hospital and not to solicit public sympathy.

Asantewaa also downplayed claims that she experienced the alleged racism in the US by stating that she did not mention her current location in the video.

During the TikTok Live session, Naana Donkor Arthur also shared the bad experiences she suffered at the hands of medical professionals in the US in the past.

She also sympathised with Asantewaa and called out her critics for questioning why she shared the video of the alleged racist experience on social media.

Later, Asantewaa began to break down in tears as she questioned why she was being blamed by some Ghanaians for the recent US government's visa revision policy, which limited the duration and number of entries permitted under most non-immigrant visa classifications.

She reiterated that she did not mention any country's name in the video and that she was wrongly being targeted by people who harboured resentment towards her.

Asantewaa speaks about nurse's alleged racism

Hours after welcoming her child, Nhyira, Asantewaa took to her TikTok page to narrate her alleged ordeal with the nurse, whom she accused of racism for refusing to help her despite suffering some discomfort.

Asantewaa with her husband, Jeffery Obiri Boahen. Photo source: @asantewaaaaa

Source: Instagram

She claimed that the nurse allegedly stood far from her and declined to help her when she pleaded for help after childbirth. She said the nurse rather gave her instructions instead of physical assistance.

Asantewaa also alleged that the nurse applied sanitiser to her hands and did not want to come into contact with her skin.

Her comments did not go down well with many betizens, including fellow TikToker Frema, who linked the US government's recent visa policy revision on Ghana to her statement.

She claimed that Asantewaa's video may have unintended consequences, potentially influencing the recent decision to shorten the B1/B2 visa duration from five years to just three months.

Frema emphasised that Asantewaa's husband should have travelled from Ghana to remain with her throughout the labour process to provide the necessary support, rather than attributing her struggles solely to the nurses.

The videos of Asantewaa addressing the backlash from critics are below:

Reactions to Asantewaa's response to video backlash

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

God's favourite commented:

"Asantewaa, in most of your videos, you made it clear you are in America wai. Let us think."

Afia Jay said:

"Asantewaa didn't try koraaa. Aaah lady wei."

Mavis Sarpong krampah wrote:

"My dear Asantewaa, leave them and move on, they’re jealous."

Mercedes said:

"I don’t really know what Asantewaa has done koraa o. Eii, she’s being hated too much by some people. I don’t know why."

Asantewaa bonds with white nurse after experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa bonded with a white nurse after speaking about her alleged racist experience.

In a follow-up video, the Ghanaian social media personality noted that she was receiving better care from the second nurse.

The footage of Asantewaa bonding with the white nurse triggered mixed reactions from many social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh