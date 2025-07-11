Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian social media influencer Frema has launched a scathing critique of fellow TikToker Asantewaa after the latter expressed her distressing experiences during childbirth in the United States.

In a heartfelt video, Asantewaa, whose full name is Martina Dwamena, detailed her feelings of being mistreated by hospital staff, particularly a nurse whom she accused of displaying racial bias.

US influencer blames Asantewaa for the new visa rule changes. Photo credit: @fremashows.

Visa policy revision linked to Asantewaa’s TikTok

Frema argued that TikToker Asantewaa's video may have unintended consequences, potentially influencing the recent decision to shorten the B1/B2 visa duration from five years to just three months.

This change has significantly impacted many individuals seeking to travel to the U.S. for extended stays, including those who wish to give birth so their children can obtain American citizenship.

Frema emphasised that Asantewaa's husband should have travelled from Ghana to remain with her throughout the labour process to provide the necessary support, rather than attributing her struggles solely to the nurses.

Lady highlights the consequences of Asantewaa's video

She lamented that such public comments could jeopardise the licenses of dedicated healthcare professionals, which they achieve after years of rigorous training and education in the U.S.

The influencer further warned that Asantewaa’s remarks could unintentionally block opportunities for other expectant mothers hoping to relocate to the U.S. on long-term visas for childbirth, which would allow their children to acquire American passports and facilitate their families’ potential business endeavours.

Reactions to the incident have been mixed across social media platforms, particularly on Instagram, where some users voiced their support for Asantewaa. In contrast, others echoed Frema's concerns about the broader implications of her statements.

Asantewaa shares her delivery experience in US

TikToker Asantewaa recounted her painful experience at the hospital where she gave birth to her second child, claiming that the nurse not only refused to assist her physically but also seemed indifferent to her suffering.

Asantewaa described the nurse maintaining a distance and offering her verbal instructions instead of the direct support she urgently needed.

The influencer further alleged that the nurse excessively applied hand sanitiser, suggesting a reluctance to have any physical contact with her, which she interpreted as racially motivated.

Asantewaa’s compelling narrative has sparked an important conversation about racial dynamics within the healthcare system and the experiences of marginalised individuals seeking care in the U.S.

