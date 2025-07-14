Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has slammed Empress Gifty for allowing her pundits to disrespect King Paluta on her show

The Neat FM presenter stated that he felt bad after watching the show for the second time at home

Some social media users have called on UTV management to change the direction of the show to avoid losing their cherished views

Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has called out Empress Gifty on live TV after United Showbiz pundit allegedly insulted King Paluta on the show.

This came after Bullgod boldly claimed that the Aseda hitmaker was a fool following a viral video of him insulting a fan at his London concert that trended online.

Ola Michael slams Empress Gifty for allowing her pundits to insult King Paluta.

Ola Michael questions Empress Gifty's presenting skills

For the Sunday, July 13, 2025 episode of the United Showbiz programme, Ola Michael asked Empress Gifty why she didn't alert artist manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly called Bullgod, to retract his derogatory statement about King Paluta.

He voiced out his disappointment and added that MC Yaa Yeboah's comment also tarnished King Paluta's brand.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Likemthegossip_official stated:

"The program makes basaaaa now 😮😮😮😮."

Giftyboateng725 stated:

"Nana Ama ooo, God bless you wherever you are, my love 💓 for you is endless ❤️ 💗."

Maameyaidom stated:

"Well done Ola for telling her the truth 👍👌🙌🏾♥️🙏🏽."

Kukrume stated:

"MzGee, when are you coming back 0n??😢😢😢gosh."

ikelynx_gh stated:

"Gifty Adorye, let professionalism work on the show. Is that the best way to throw a question to pundit? Or you have no respect for Ola? You are making a fun out of the whole thing and no one seems to correct that. UTV thinks they can use every moment to have traffic on their show but it’s wrong."

Charityaddae stated:

"Utv showbiz management needs to step up about the way of present on the show."

The UTV video is below:

Bullgod calls King Paluta a fool

Artist manager Bullgod blasted King Paluta on UTV in the wake of an incident at London's All-White Boat Party.

Artist manager Bullgod blasted King Paluta on UTV in the wake of an incident at London's All-White Boat Party.

King Paluta stopped his performance at the event on June 29, 2025, to hurl a series of obscenities at a female fan, expressing his annoyance at her seeming lack of enthusiasm in his performance.

In a follow-up entertainment review on United Television on July 5, 2025, entertainment pundit Bullgod did not mince words, highlighting how King Paluta's outburst demonstrated a lack of professionalism and maturity.

The Instagram video is below:

Yaa Yeboah claims Paluta doesn't have a personality

MC Yaa Yeboah also slammed King Paluta for responding to a fan with harsh words. The entertainment pundit proudly stated that the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Award-winning artiste doesn't have a personality outside his music career.

The Instagram video is below:

Ola Michael says Ayisha Modi is not trustworthy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ola Michael, who alleged that socialite Ayisha Modi is not trustworthy.

He warned Ghanaian celebrities to refrain from seeking help from her when they are in financial crises.

Some social media users have commented on Ola Michael's video that United Television posted on Instagram.

