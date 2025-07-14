A Nsawam Prison officer known on TikTok as Paloma has explained why she cannot take a video of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa

In the lovely video, she flaunted her prison uniform while beaming with a smile and dancing to a viral TikTok sound for prison officers

Many people admired how smart she looked in her uniform, while others pleaded with her to try and take a video of Nana Agradaa

A Nsawam Prison officer known as Paloma has explained why she could not take videos and pictures of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, who is serving 15 years at the Nsawam Prison.

Nsawam Prison officer explains the prison policy

Paloma took to her TikTok account to share a video of her all dressed up in her official prison officer uniform.

It is not certain whether she was off duty or heading to the Nsawam Prison, but in the video, she was happy as she beamed with joy.

In the comment section of the video she posted on her TikTok page, one follower with the account, @Kwamejnr22.official, asked Paloma whether Agradaa was close to her and that he wanted to see a video of her since nothing of that sort had made its way to the public.

"Please is Agradaaa close to you? 😅I want to have a video with her," @Kwamejnr22.official wrote in the comment section.

In response, Paloma mentioned that it would not be possible for her to take a video or picture of the embattled televangelist, who is serving 15 years at the facility.

She explained under @Kwamejnr22.official's comment that smartphones and mobile phones were not permitted in the facility.

"Eeeii we don't use phone inside," Paloma wrote in the comment section.

Reactions to the prison officer's answer to fans

Many people in the comment section pleaded with Officer Paloma to do the favour of taking a video or picture of Agradaa just to be sure that she was indeed at the facility and doing her time.

Other social media users also opened up about the project they would like to embark on at the Nsawam Female Prison.

The reactions to Paloma's TikTok video about answering questions about Nana Agradaa are below:

Khingjames0544 said:

"Please Agradaa is in your custody. As you are dancing eh, remember her too. She is waiting for you to give her food ooo."

alhaji biya said:

"Where is the Agraada's video?"

KAY HAWK 😘 said:

"Mum please, I want to bring food to Agradaa."

BigJoe1 said:

"Please Agradaa is bleaching, stop her."

LEAD BY LOVE said:

"Pls tell Agradaa that I'm coming for my 10gh collection."

rilbma said:

"The man speaking in the background is 1000 percent right. Most of them are like that."

Nsawam Prison officer speaks about Agradaa

YEN.com.gh reported that a prison officer at Nsawam, known as Paloma, addressed public curiosity surrounding the incarceration of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Paloma responded to a fan who asked whether Agradaa was truly serving her sentence, amid growing speculation about her current location.

While many viewers appreciated Paloma’s interaction, others went further, requesting photos or videos of Agradaa in a prison uniform as evidence that she is indeed behind bars.

