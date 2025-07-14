The family of late Oyerepa FM panellist Akosua Kyerewaa, (Girls SP) has issued an unqualified apology to Auntie Naa over false claims that she misappropriated funeral donations

Girls SP’s first child, Yaw Boateng, had earlier alleged that Auntie Naa withheld part of GH¢30,000 in contributions from abroad

Girls SP's family head clarified that the claims were untrue and asked the public to disregard them, describing Auntie Naa's help to the funeral as invaluable

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The family of late Oyerepa FM panelist Madam Akosua Kyerewaa, popularly known as Girls SP, has rendered an unqualified apology to Oyerepa Afutuo host, Auntie Naa.

Late Oyerepa FM panelist Girls SP's family heads storm Oyerepa Fm to apologise to Auntie Naa over claims she misappropriated family funds. Image credit: @mamareggie_, @auntienaaofficial (Facebook)

Source: TikTok

Girls SP’s family head, accompanied by other elders, visited the Oyerepa FM studio on Monday, July 14, 2025, to set the record straight regarding allegations that Auntie Naa misappropriated funeral funds.

Yaw Boateng, the first child of the late journalist, had claimed that Auntie Naa received donations from loved ones abroad to help the family bury their late relative but held onto the funds.

He claimed in an interview that the family was given only a small portion of the funds, while the remainder allegedly remained unaccounted for.

"A group from Canada called me and stated that they were contributing GH¢30,000 to the children. The money was received by Auntie Naa. Out of that amount, she gave us just GH¢4,000 cedis to cook for our guests," he said in a video.

Auntie Naa angrily denied the allegations and gave the family 24 hours to retract the claims against her.

The YouTube video of the allegations against Auntie Naa is below.

Girls SP’s family apologises to Auntie Naa

In light of her ultimatum, the family of the late Oyerepa FM journalist visited Auntie Naa's studio to render an unqualified apology.

Addressing the public, the family head described all the allegations from Yaw Boateng as false.

Girls SP's family accuses Auntie Naa of hijacking the donations for her funeral. Image source: Oyerepa FM, GH Page

Source: TikTok

He called on the public to disregard them and declared Auntie Naa as innocent.

“We’re the family heads of the late Akosua Kyerewaa, who organised everything about her funeral. The claims of Yaw Boateng and his sister are not right. The family organised the funeral with Auntie Naa, and there was no outstanding debt. Auntie Naa organised a lot of help for us from Ghanaians living abroad.” the family head said.

He added that Auntie Naa’s help was invaluable to making Girls SP's funeral a success; therefore, claims she squandered any donations are not true.

“After our successful funeral, we heard Yaw Boateng making some claims that Auntie Naa squandered some funds. That is a lie. All funds raised from Ghanaians abroad were handed over to the family to help with the funeral,” he opined.

Following the apology, Auntie Naa expressed regret at the turn of events and continued to complain at the harm the allegations had done to her reputation.

The TikTok video of Girls SP’s family apologising to Auntie Naa is below.

Oyerepa Afutuo’s Girls SP dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh that Oyerepa FM panellist Girls SP had passed away.

The sad news was confirmed on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the popular radio show's host, Auntie Naa.

Auntie Naa recounted some fond memories of the deceased in a touching tribute to her late colleague.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh