Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the host of Crime Check, has debunked rumours surrounding controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa serving her 15-year sentence at Nsawam Prison.

Crime Check host Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng speaks about Nana Agradaa's time in prison. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Crime Check host speaks about Agradaa

In an exclusive interview on Okay FM, Mr Oppong addressed rumours about Agradaa meeting one of her victims of her money-doubling scheme known as Sika Gari.

Adding that the victim, a fellow female inmate, had unleashed her anger on the embattled televangelist and disciplined her severely.

The Crime Check host debunked those rumours, saying that Agradaa was not sent to her cell at Nsawam Prison on Thursday, July 3, 2025, the same day she was handed the sentence.

He explained that a number of paperwork had to be done and that during that period, she was in police custody and had not been sent to prison.

Mr Oppong Kwarteng explained that Agradaa could not have met a victim of hers and maltreated her if she was in police custody, adding that iday, July 4, 2025, was a public holiday.

However, the Executive Director of the Crime Check Foundation confirmed that Nana Agradaa was currently in prison and had begun her sentence.

Reactions to the Crime Check host's statement

Many people pleaded with the Crime Check host to release a video of Agradaa at the Nsawam Prison, as proof that she was serving her 15-year sentence.

Others also shared their views on Agradaa's sentence, as they called on President Mahama and other relevant authorities to plead her case and to give her a lesser sentence or a presidential pardon.

The opinions of Ghanaians on the viral video of Mr Oppong Kwarteng speaking about Nana Agradaa and rumours surrounding her sentence:

Kobby General said:

"We want a video to confirm that it's true ☹️"

Chris said:

"Life no balance oooo. Agrada is gone, and Igbo King has come, but a video to confirm Agradaa, please. We beg you."

Bra Kojo said:

"I knew she would meet someone she had dubbed before."

Afiah Mickey 💕 said:

"And the prison officer also said there was no fight when she came there because they don't tolerate such things, and here too is saying different, so please oo which is which."

Alex Osei said:

"At least a video to show evidence, but it's like we are not seeing anything."

Nana Agradaa and her husband Angel Asiamah all booed up at church. Image Credit: @angelasiamah and @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna jabs critics

YEN.com.gh reported that Rihanna, the daughter of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, sparked reactions online with a video of herself singing and dancing to Black Sherif’s Where Dem Boyz.

In the video, she made dramatic faces and sang along passionately, which many believed was a subtle message to her critics.

While some social media users felt her video was unnecessary, others praised her confidence and love for music and self-expression.

Source: YEN.com.gh