Ghanaian gospel musician Minister OJ has shared his candid opinion about marriage, dating and courtship in a trending video

The man of God shared the beautiful story of how he met the love of his life during his concert in Holland

Some social media users have reacted to Minister OJ's trending interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM

Celebrated gospel musician Minister OJ, whose real name is Michael Oware, has shared insightful thoughts on misconceptions surrounding dating and marriage customs in Ghana during a recent interview on Okay FM with host Nana Romeo.

In the conversation, Minister OJ explained that many individuals mistakenly interpret dating strictly as a commitment between two people.

Minister OJ claims there is nothing wrong with dating multiple partners at the same time. Photo credit: @minister.oj

Minister OJ talks about dating and courtship

The gospel musician emphasised that the true definition of dating encompasses a broader range of interactions, specifically when someone engages with multiple people to evaluate potential compatibility.

"Dating should be viewed as a process of exploration, where you're assessing different individuals to determine if there’s true compatibility, rather than an exclusive relationship right from the start," he elaborated.

He further clarified the distinction between dating and courtship, stating that courtship should follow once a couple has determined their compatibility and made a mutual decision to become exclusive before progressing to marriage.

"Only then can they move forward to a committed relationship," he noted.

Minister OJ shares his thoughts on marriage

Minister OJ also tackled longstanding views on Ghanaian marriage customs. He asserted that what is often perceived as a mere "engagement" is the true wedding, the traditional marriage ceremony.

"The traditional marriage signifies the official union of two families and the couple, binding them together through cultural rites.

In contrast, the white wedding is a practice we adopted from Western culture," he explained, aiming to deepen the understanding of Ghanaian marital traditions.

The Instagram video is below:

Minister OJ opens up his marriage

Gospel musician Minister OJ recounted a heartfelt story about how he met his wife, highlighting the serendipity surrounding one of his music performances in Holland.

He shared that his song “Ko so aa na ko so,” which he initially dismissed as a potential hit, unexpectedly became instrumental in his personal life.

The track not only salvaged his album but also led him to the beautiful woman he now calls his wife.

During a performance in Holland, his future wife and her friends sang along to his song. Inspired by its catchy melody, she reached out to OJ by calling the personal number listed on the song.

As fate would have it, their initial phone conversation blossomed into a romantic relationship. OJ fondly reflected on this moment, expressing gratitude for the love that emerged from what he thought was just a simple hit.

Lastly, OJ, who is known for popular songs like “Ma y3 se mo p3n,” took a moment to reflect on his journey in the Ghanaian music industry.

During his time on the drive time show, he expressed heartfelt thanks to God for the immense success he has realised throughout his career, illustrating his dedication to his craft and the profound impact of his music.

The Instagram video is below:

