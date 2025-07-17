Adom FM journalist Mike 2 has blasted Nsawam Prison officers for allegedly giving Nana Agradaa preferential treatment during her recent appearance at the Amasaman High Court

Mike 2 alleged that the decision to cover Nana Agradaa from head to toe to prevent the media from getting clear images of her was influenced by the preacher

His comments were made a day after he also accused Agradaa of having him thrown out of the High Court during her bail application hearing

Ghanaian journalist and presenter Michael Boateng, popularly known as Mike 2 of Adom FM, has slammed Nsawam Prison Officers over their alleged lenient treatment of Nana Agradaa, the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church.

Nana Agradaa faces accusations of influencing Nsawam prison guards to give her special protection from Ghanaian journalist, Mike 2 of Adom FM. Image credit: @cdrafrica, @aba.the.great, @atinkatv

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the reporter described the way prison officers handled the televangelist’s appearance at the Amasaman High Court as problematic.

Mike 2 said the decision by prison officers to cover Nana Agradaa from head to toe to prevent the media from taking clear photos and videos of her was contrary to their standard operating procedures.

He alleged that the decision was influenced by the Heaven Way Church pastor and accused Nsawam officers of doing her bidding.

“What motivated Nsawam Prison officers to prevent the media from recording or taking photos of her? Is it because she paid you?” he said.

Mike 2 said the preacher would be back in court on July 31 at the Accra High Court and said the media would be there once more to see if Nsawam Officers would impede them from doing their jobs on her alleged orders.

The TikTok video of Mike 2 is below.

Nana Agradaa confronts journalist in court

Mike 2’s complaints against Nsawam Prison officers come days after he claimed he had a confrontation with the jailed televangelist inside the courtroom.

He claimed that during Agradaa’s bail application hearing on Tuesday, July 15, she ordered some prison officers to throw him out of the courtroom.

Nana Agradaa reportedly clashes with Ghanaian journalist, Mike2 of Adom FM, at the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Image credit: GhOneTV, @aba.the.great, @mari_gyata

Source: Instagram

Mike 2 alleged that when Nana Agradaa saw him inside the court, she spoke to her lawyer, who informed some officers to throw him out.

He said he was allowed to return inside after complaining about the incident to the court registrar.

The Instagram video of Mike 2 speaking about the incident is below.

Mike 2's accusations against Agradaa stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians to the video of Mike 2 blasting Nsawam officers for treating Agradaa leniently.

Nana Abena said:

"Masa, think about yourself and let us think."

iamauthentic wrote:

"Braa, get to know, she's a public figure, so you can't capture her. They did well, paa."

senamakosua_botchway commented:

"But what do you need the capturing for? Photo frame anaa 😂?"

obiousanum3 said:

"You are right; I asked this question when I realised they were covering her."

Sheba Afia kissiwaah wrote:

"Agradaa is in their care. If anything happens to her, their family can sue them. That woman has stepped on a lot of people's toes, so they have to protect her now that she's in their care."

Nana Ofori II commented:

"This one you have to go to their head office and ask them."

Prison officer speaks on Agradaa’s expected job

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Agradaa's expected job at the Nsawam Prison.

Senior correctional officer Madam Victoria, in an interview with Crime Check TV, said inmates are taught new skills in prison, such as fish farming.

She said this was aimed at providing them with self-employment skills for when they are released, since prisoners find it difficult to find jobs due to their criminal records.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh