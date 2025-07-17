Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther celebrated her mother's seventieth birthday in the United Kingdom

The famous singer and her mother wore matching ensembles as they headed to the airport to board their flight

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and gospel musician Noble Nketiah have commented on Piesie Esther's post

In a heartwarming gesture, Ghanaian gospel sensation Piesie Esther has surprised her beloved mother with an extravagant trip to the United Kingdom to celebrate her milestone 70th birthday.

The ethereal mother, who appeared to defy age, turned heads as she stepped out of her opulent mansion in Accra, donning a chic designer two-piece ensemble that showcased her elegance.

Piesie Esther's mother celebrates her 70th birthday in the UK. Photo credit: @piesieesther.

Piesie Esther flies her mom to UK

On the exuberant morning of her mother's birthday, Piesie Esther could hardly contain her excitement as they prepared for their journey to the airport.

The beautiful matriarch wowed onlookers with her striking braided hairstyle, effortlessly flaunting her radiant, makeup-free complexion in a delightful viral video that captured the moment.

Dressed in a classy matching two-piece black outfit complemented by sleek pointed designer sandals, Piesie Esther embodied sophistication.

Piesie Esther shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"In every situation you may find yourself today, don’t harm yourself, remember there’s hope for you tomorrow.

Glory be to God! My mummy jet off to United Kingdom to continue her 70th birthday celebration. Hooray! Your tomorrow shall be greater than today."

Ghanaians comment on Piesie Esther's mom's look

Gospel musician Piesie Esther's mother has impressed Ghanaians with her high fashion sense in a viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

touchmakeupartistry stated:

"I still haven’t found the words🥰. Awo) y3 ampa🙌. God bless you and more healthy years to Mummy."

maameyaa02 stated:

"This will be me very soon taking my mum to nations 🔥."

Attocs Brands stated:

"I tap into the blessings for my mother 😇🙏🏾🙌🏾."

Pri2142 stated:

"Mummy please greet makosua and her husband for me."

The Instagram video is below:

Piesie Esther rocks classy gowns on her birthday

Celebrated Gospel singer celebrated her birthday in style, showcasing breathtaking photos on Instagram.

For her birthday shoot on June 3, 2025, Piesie Esther dazzled in a sumptuous purple beaded lace gown that hugged her voluptuous figure perfectly, accentuating her curves.

The style influencer beamed for the cameras as she wore a centre-parted frontal lace ponytail, framing her face beautifully.

Piesie Esther exuded glamour and confidence. With flawless makeup that featured long, fluttery eyelashes and luscious, pink, glossy lips.

She completed her stylish look with exquisite drop earrings and matching bracelets, while her fashionable ring sparkled with each graceful gesture.

The Instagram video is below:

Piesie Esther talks about religion and fashion

YEN.com.gh previously wrote about Piesie Esther, who discussed her stylistic direction during a live radio interview.

The VGMA-winning gospel singer opened up about wearing tight clothes and heavy makeup to red carpet events.

Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's video as explained why Christians should dress with Nana Romoe on Accra FM, who recently joined Okay FM in May 2025.

