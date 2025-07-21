Footage of the late highlife musician Daasebre Gyamenah's huge building has surfaced on social media

The footage showed the current state of the huge building and its compound, which was reportedly abandoned

The late Daasebre Gyamenah's building's current state triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The late legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Daasebre Gyamenah Abubakar Siddiq, popularly known as Daasebre Gyamenah, has courted attention after footage of his big mansion surfaced on social media.

Late Ghanaian musician Daasebre Gyamenah's big mansion reportedly abandoned years after his demise. Photo source: @daasebregyamenah, @maamefelicia77/TikTok

A lady by the name of Adepa Felicia recently took to her official TikTok page to share a video of the You Can't Touch Me hitmaker's residence.

The young lady, who captured the video of the late Daasebre Gyamenah's residence at Koforidua Korley Nkwanta while heading to the farm with her sister, shared that the house had been abandoned with nobody living inside it.

From the video, the huge building, which had gained popularity in the past for its beautiful aesthetics, appeared to be in a bad state.

Daasebre Gyamenah's properties, including his multiple houses in Ghana, became a big bowl of contention between his wife and children and his extended family after he passed away.

The video of the late Daasebre Gyamenah's big mansion is below:

Daasebre Gyamenah's demise and its fallout

Daasebre Gyamenah, acknowledged by many Ghanaians as one of the greatest musicians in history, sadly passed away at 44 in the early hours of July 29, 2016, while he was on admission at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a reported heart attack.

Following his passing, a dispute over the multiple Ghana Music Awards winner's final burial place broke out between his maternal and paternal family members.

The late Ghanaian highlife musician Daasebre Gyamenah. Photo source: @daasebregyamenah

The late Daasebre Gyamenah's Muslim family had requested his burial on the same day as his demise, according to Islamic customs.

The highlife musician's maternal family secured a court injunction at a Koforidua High Court over his funeral and burial. They argued that he needed to be buried at Anomabo Ndasimam in the Central Region.

His paternal family also pushed for the late musician, who was from royal lineage, to be buried in Koforidua, where he lived and schooled for most of his life.

The two families eventually reached an out-of-court settlement on where he needed to be buried.

Barely two years after Daasebre Gyamenah's death, his second wife, Amina Ibrahim, shared that she had been evicted from her husband’s home in an interview with media personality Sister Sandy on Adom TV.

According to her, the late musician's elder brother had stormed the residence and thrown her belongings out, prompting her to live with a close friend.

Amina Ibrahim also opened up about the financial struggles she and her nine-year-old son had endured after Daasebre Gyamenah's demise.

Daasebre Gyamenah's big mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abrabɔ tumi sesa commented:

"Isn't it a completed building? Why is no one staying there?"

87653956478 said:

"The best type of house to build is a single room or chamber and hall. At least, people rent and stay in when u die."

Hussein wrote:

"Hmm, life isn't worth living."

