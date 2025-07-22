Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle has caused a stir online after unveiling his third wife, Yakutatu, following their private wedding

The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony held in Tamale on June 21, 2025, with both families present to formalise the union

In a romantic video on Tiktok, Shatta Bandle and his wife visited Jacy’s restaurant in Tamale, with Yakutatu's beauty hailed

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Diminutive Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle, caused a stir on social media after showing off his third wife, whom he recently married in a private ceremony.

Shatta Bandle takes recently married third wife, Yakutatu, on a romantic trip to a restaurant in Tamale. Image credit: @shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

Shatta Bandle and Yakutatu reportedly tied the knot during a traditional wedding ceremony held in Tamale on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The ceremony occurred at his family house and involved the two families coming together for a formal introduction following the payment of the bride price.

According to reports, the self-acclaimed billionaire’s wedding continued on Sunday, June 22, 2025, when he travelled to Karaga with his new bride to introduce her to his family.

Shatta Bandle shot to popularity in Ghana due to his social media videos in which he flaunted enormous wealth, showing off cars and properties.

He claimed to be one of the wealthiest men in Ghana and even said in some videos that he was wealthier than Aliko Dangote, Africa’s officially recognised richest man.

The TikTok video of Shatta Bandle’s third marriage ceremony is below.

Shatta Bandle visits restaurant with new wife

In several videos shared to TikTok, Shatta Bandle was spotted on a public outing with his third wife for the first time.

The couple showed up at the Jacy’s restaurant in Tamale, where they ordered a bowl of fufu together.

In adorable scenes, Shatta Bandle’s wife showed her demure nature as she helped him wash his hands and feed him portions of his meal.

Shatta Bandle marries his third wife in private ceremony in Tamale on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Image credit: @shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

The social media personality married his first wife in 2022, but it's unclear when he wed his second wife.

In an interview seen by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Bandle confirmed that he has three wives, one of whom he lives with, one who stays with his mother, and one who is temporarily in Accra.

The TikTok video of Shatta Bandle and his third wife is below.

Shatta Bandle’s third wife stirs reactions

Social media users shared varying opinions in reaction to the video of Shatta Bandle and his newly married third wife on an outing.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Hubi said:

"Shatta ate the fufu over 🤣🤣."

Amg Mo Salah wrote:

"When money 💰 speaks, humanity will listen 😂😂😂."

Malbiyara😘❤️🙏 commented:

"My love Yakuta you are missing ❤."

Evra Wan ❤️💯🙏 said:

"See walking 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

j wrote:

"Back to back."

Shatta Bandle shows off handsome son

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle flaunted his son, Adam, who was born in 2021.

The 4-year-old looked big and tall in the images shared by his father on TikTok on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Bandle praised the little boy, describing him as his favourite son, sparking many reactions online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh