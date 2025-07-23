TikToker and comedy skitmaker Almed was overjoyed as he broke the news to his followers about moving into his new and first ever apartment

In a video he shared on TikTok, he shared an emotional message about why he decided to move out of his parents' home

Many social emdia influencers and fans thronged the comment section to congratulate him and to admire his new home

Famous TikToker and comedy skitmaker Almed has announced that he has acquired his first apartment, few months after graduating from the University of Ghana in February, 2025.

Almed moves into his new apartment

Almed took to his TikTok account to make the big announcment with a video showing his humble beginings and his plush apartment.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Almed mentioned that he grew up with middle income parents and recounted moments from his upbringing.

"Even tho I didn’t grow up with my wealthy parents, I didn’t grow up in poverty. Alhamdulillah, food was always on the table, and my school fees were mostly covered—except for my final year at university, but that’s a story for another time."

The skitmaker further stated that he never lacked anything material while growing up. however, one thing he lacked was emotional space. He mentioned that he was raised in a home where no one prioritised how the room looked like.

"What I lacked wasn’t material—it was emotional space. I was raised in a home where no one really cared how my environment looked or felt. My guardian carried that heavy, toxic masculine energy—believing that because I’m a man, I’d figure things out on my own. There was no room for softness, no effort to make a space feel like home."

Speaking about why he got an apartment, Almed noted that he had alwayrs dreamed of living in a clean, calm and pure space.

Adding that opting for a plush apartment had nothing to do with loving a luxury life but rather a peaceful space.

"But deep down, I always dreamed of having a space that felt clean, calm, and pure. Not because I wanted luxury or riches, but because I craved peace. I craved something that reflected me. Thanks to staying consistent on social media and believing in the bigger picture, I’ve finally gotten my first apartment."

The Ghanaian TikToker concluded his emotional message by saying,

"This isn’t just a place to stay—it’s going to be a reflection of who I am. A fresh start. A healing space. A home. On to the next chapter 🥹I’ll keep you posted 💫🏡#iam_almed."

Almed's reactions to the congratulatory messages

Using his official TikTok account, @iam_almed, he took to the comment section to express his gratitude to everyone who congratulated him on his new accomplishment. In a short message, he wrote,

"Guys thank you soo much I have seen all the comments and i appreciate you all. Don’t just be a fan but rather be a supporter 🥰 love ❤️."

Reactions to Almed's new apartment

Social media influencers Ama Burland, Gisela Amponsah, food blogger Chef Abbys, media personality and TikToker Felicia Osei and several others took to the comment section to congratulate Almed.

Fiifi Styla | Content Creator said:

"Congrats man."

Ama Burland said:

"Awwww congratulations ❤️❤️."

MB beauty💄👄 said:

"I love this for you🫶🫶 peace is the ultimate goal 🫶."

Chefabbys said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Gisela Amponsah said:

"Awwww omg congratulations 💕💕💕💕."

OSEI FELICIA 🙄🙄🤝🤝 said:

"Congratulations love❤️❤️❤️."

Faruza Yakubu said:

"Congratulations I’m sooo happy for youuu🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥰."

