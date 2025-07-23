Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall has reunited with her daughter, Naila, after being apart for several months due to her one-year jail term

In a video shared on social media, the mother and daughter were seen in a car joyfully vibing to Davido and Omah Lay’s 2025 hit song, “With You”.

Hajia4Reall was jailed for a year and a day in the United States after she pleaded guilty to her alleged involvement in a romance fraud scheme

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall was overjoyed as she reunited with her daughter, Naila, following a long time apart.

The mother-and-daughter duo were seen in a car, happily jamming to Davido and Omah Lay’s 2025 global hit, ‘With You’.

The Ghanaian socialite returned to Ghana from the United States in May after serving a one-year jail term.

She was convicted in connection with her alleged involvement in a romance fraud scheme.

Her incarceration and subsequent deportation temporarily kept her separated from her daughter, who remained based in the United States.

The video shared by Hajia4Reall indicates she had reunited with Naila after many months apart.

Naila, who looked big and tall, was in a cheerful mood as she flashed a pretty smile for the camera.

The TikTok video of Hajia4Reall and her daughter is below.

In another video, Hajia4Reall and her daughter can be seen in a different location, dancing to the same Davido song.

The socialite looked overjoyed in the video as she introduced her daughter to the public after their time apart.

The TikTok video is below.

Hajia4Reall jailed over alleged fraud

Ghanaian socialite Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, was arrested in the United Kingdom on November 11, 2022, following her participation in the Ghana Music Awards UK.

She was extradited to the United States to face charges over her alleged role in a romance fraud syndicate.

The scheme, which involved multiple victims across the U.S., resulted in over $2 million in fraudulent gains.

The Ghanaian faced charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to receive stolen money.

She eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money and was sentenced to a year and a day in jail on June 28, 2024.

She served her term at the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following her return to Ghana, she jumped back to her former flashy lifestyle, stirring backlash on social media.

The Ghanaian socialite’s lenient sentence despite facing serious charges sparked rumours that she had cooperated to get a reduced sentence.

The backlash intensified following the recent arrests of alleged fraudsters Dada Joe Remix and Kofi Boat, who were arrested in joint FBI and Ghana police raids.

Hajia4Reall responded to the backlash, flaunting her newly constructed mansion in Tamale and saying she was unbothered by the noise.

Hajia4Reall celebrates 33rd birthday in style

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian influencer Hajia4Reall celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 26, 2025, with a striking business-themed photoshoot

Hajia4Reall switched from her normal glamour-filled shoots for a statement CEO look, wearing a black-and-white pinstriped suit and red tie.

She announced in her caption that she had evolved into a new being and was ready to walk into the next chapter of her life after spending a year in jail.

