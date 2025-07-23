Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian pastor Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh has broken his silence after Shatta Wale threatened to take drastic action against him over his recent doom prophecy.

Shatta Wale: Reverend Donkoh Speaks After Shatta Wale Issues Threats Over His Doom Prophecy

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the City of Wisdom Centre prophet noted that he was not changing or reversing the visions he had about the dancehall musician.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh stated that he had made the visions about the SM boss a burden on himself and called on Ghanaians to pray for him to avoid the catastrophe.

He noted that several mainstream artistes, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, King Paluta, and others who have made massive strides in the Ghanaian music industry, needed to be protected from individuals attempting to harm them.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh claimed that God decided to show him the vision about Shatta Wale over his colleagues because of the massive love he had for the musician.

The pastor warned the On God hitmaker to be careful about some individuals in his inner circle, whom he claimed were plotting against him.

Pastor Donkoh's doom prophecy and Shatta's response

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh courted controversy on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, after he claimed to have had two bad visions about the SM boss.

According to him, Shatta Wale escaped almost ten gun-wielding men in his vision who chased him in an attempt to assassinate him in the first vision.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh also claimed that he witnessed the dancehall musician being surrounded by three gun-wielding men as he drove on the street inside a luxurious Range Rover in his second vision.

He noted that Shatta Wale was eventually assassinated by the individuals who had fired multiple shots at him.

The prophet's doom prophecy triggered an angry response from the SM boss, who slammed him on social media.

Shatta Wale dared the Ghana Police Service to apprehend Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh within a week. He also threatened to take drastic action against the City of Wisdom Centre pastor if the police ignored his request.

The video of Reverend D.Y. Donkoh speaking after Shatta Wale's threats is below:

