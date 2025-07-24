Ahema Quarshie, sister of the late President John Atta Mills, has appealed to President John Mahama to refurbish the presidential library in Cape Coast

She emphasised that the library would serve as a lasting memorial to the former president's legacy and contributions to Ghana's history

Quarshie made the appeal during the 13th memorial service held at Asomdwee Park on July 24, 2025, in remembrance of Atta Mills

Ahema Quarshie, a sister of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has made a heartfelt appeal to President John Mahama to refurbish the John Evans Atta Mills Presidential Library in the Central Region.

According to Mrs Quarshie, the library would serve as a lasting memorial to the former president's legacy, preserving his contributions to Ghana's history.

"One thing that we would also like to draw our president's attention to is the library that has been built in honour of our dear brother, which was inaugurated about 10 years ago in Cape Coast, which seems to have nothing going on there, but we hope as we are back (the NDC), something will happen," she said.

The sister of the late Ghanaian president made this appeal while speaking on behalf of the Atta Mills family at a 13th memorial service held at the Asomdwee Park in remembrance of Atta Mills on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

She further expressed gratitude to God for keeping her brother in perfect peace as well as Ghanaians for joining the family to mark the 13th year of the passing of the late Atta Mills.

"We are grateful to all of you who joined us today and every year. We are thankful to God, and we ask that the soul of our dear brother and all our dear departed ones continue to rest in peace in our Lord's peace," she added.

The memorial service was attended by the family, friends, former colleagues and appointees of John Atta Mills, including President Mahama, who served as his Vice President between 2009 and mid 2012.

When John Atta Mills died

John Evans Atta Mills passed away at the age of 68 on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

While the exact cause of death was not immediately disclosed, he had been battling throat cancer and had frequently travelled abroad for medical treatment.

A statement from the presidency confirmed that he died hours after falling ill, although a presidential aide mentioned that he had complained of pain the day before his death.

The late Ghanaian president was laid to rest on Friday, August 10, 2012, at Asomdwee Park.

