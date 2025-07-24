Social media star Jarvis has sparked pregnancy rumours following her recent visit to a baby wear shop

Nigerian content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis, has set social media ablaze with speculation about a possible pregnancy following cryptic comments made during a shopping trip to a babywear store.

The speculation began after a video surfaced showing Jarvis, who is the lover of renowned streamer Peller, browsing through baby items during what appeared to be a casual shopping video.

The clip captured a seemingly innocent conversation between the influencer and a female store attendant that quickly became the subject of intense online discussion.

During the exchange, the curious salesgirl asked Jarvis, "Is the baby newly born?" to which the content creator responded without hesitation, "The baby is coming."

The ambiguous statement immediately caught the attention of viewers, but it was her follow-up comment that truly ignited the rumour mill.

In a playful moment that has since gone viral, Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita, jokingly compared her 20-year-old boyfriend's head size to that of the anticipated baby, further fueling speculation about whether the couple is expecting their first child together.

The pregnancy rumours come amid ongoing public interest in Jarvis and Peller's tumultuous relationship.

Jarvis and Peller's tumultuous relationship

Despite being officially engaged, the couple has consistently made headlines for their volatile on-and-off romantic dynamic, which has played out publicly across various social media platforms.

Their relationship has been characterised by dramatic ups and downs, with both content creators frequently sharing details of their personal lives online.

In a recent interview that raised eyebrows among fans and observers, Peller made alarming statements about the intensity of their relationship.

He disclosed that ending their relationship could have severe consequences, suggesting that breaking up with Jarvis "could cost either of their lives."

The streamer further stated that he was "not enjoying the relationship the way he should," while making disturbing comments about potential heartbreak.

Peller stated that they would "unalive each other" should Jarvis attempt to leave the relationship, raising concerns about the couple's emotional well-being

Watch Jarvis' video below:

Jarvis' video sparks pregnancy rumours

The baby store incident has generated significant buzz across social media platforms, with fans and followers dissecting every aspect of the brief exchange for clues about a possible pregnancy. The cryptic nature of Jarvis's comments has left room for interpretation, with supporters divided between those convinced she was expecting and others suggesting it may just be social media content.

