The late President John Evans Atta Mills's daughter-in-law, Michelle Atta Mills, has made headlines with her looks

The finance officer has not disappointed followers with her glamorous looks and makeup at private and public events

YEN.com.gh has compiled five of the best fashion moments Sam Kofi Atta Mills' gorgeous wife shared on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian finance professional Michelle Atta Mills has once again dazzled her followers and fellow mothers alike with her effortless style.

The wife of Sam Kofi Atta Mills, the son of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, made a bold entrance at the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service for her father-in-law on July 24, 2025.

Michelle Atta Mills, the wife of Sam Kofi Atta Mills, dazzles at her late father-in-law and Ghana’s former President John Evans Atta Mills' memorial. Photo credit: @michelleattamills.

Source: Instagram

Michelle Atta Mills models in white

Michelle Atta Mills looked classy as she donned a flowing white spaghetti strap gown that gracefully swept the floor, and her elegant short hairstyle framed her radiant face beautifully.

She sported subtle makeup that enhanced her natural beauty. The celebrity mother accented her look with simple yet elegant stud earrings, a luxurious wristwatch, and her exquisite wedding ring, leaving a lasting impression captured in a viral video.

The TikTok video is below:

Who is Michelle Atta Mills?

Michelle Atta Mills is a woman of many accomplishments, holding an MBA and being a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

With her extensive experience in financial management spanning various sectors, including education, media, and fashion.

She currently occupies the esteemed position of Finance Manager at the prestigious Ghana International School (GIS).

The Instagram photo is below:

Kofi Atta Mills and Michelle's love story

The love story of Michelle and Sam Kofi Atta Mills began with a beautiful wedding ceremony in August 2021 in London that showcased the richness of Ghanaian culture.

The beautiful bride wore an off-shoulder kente gown that highlighted her radiant complexion, complemented by a chic side-parted hairstyle.

Adorned with exquisite gold and diamond jewellery, she truly embodied bridal elegance on her special day.

The Instagram photos are below:

Fashion moments: Michelle Atta Mills in vogue

In one memorable outing, Michelle exuded charm in a striking olive green short dress adorned with billowing sleeves during a lunch date with a friend.

Her subtle ponytail hairstyle and minimal makeup allowed her striking features to shine, while her pink lace strappy heels added a pop of colour.

The Instagram photos are below:

Michelle Atta Mills rocks a kente gown

At the 2025 presidential inauguration, Michelle once again turned heads in an exquisite corseted kente gown that made waves on Instagram.

She looked glamorous in a Barbie-inspired ponytail and gold mules that elegantly matched her designer handbag.

The fashionista radiated confidence and grace while her husband, Kofi Atta Mills, looked equally dapper in a green agbada embellished with intricate embroidery, topped off with a stylish Mobutu hat.

The Instagram video is below:

Michelle Atta Mills rocks a black gown

Stealing the spotlight once more, Michelle Atta Mills wowed attendees at the 2025 presidential dinner in a captivating black corseted lace gown featuring structured sleeves.

The young celebrity mother resembled a supermodel in her figure-hugging ensemble at the star-studded event.

She effortlessly paired with sleek black high heels and a chic black clutch purse, leaving an indelible mark on the night’s glamorous proceedings.

The Instagram video is below:

Michelle Atta Mills criticised for apparent rudeness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Michelle Atta Mills, who was criticised for failing to greet guests at the memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony for her late father-in-law.

According to the report, she ignored the guests, politicians and family members at the event. Following her husband to the location, she seemingly failed to greet some significant figures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh