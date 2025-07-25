The 13th wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service for the late president John Evans Atta Mills was held in Accra on Thursday, July 25, 2025

Kofi Atta Mills, the son of the late President Mills, and his wife, Michelle, were in attendance with their two beautiful children

The couple and their children joined the rest of the Mills family to honour the memory of the late John Evans Atta Mills in a special way

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former President John Evans Atta Mills' son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, and his beautiful wife, Michelle Atta Mills, have made a rare public appearance with their children.

Sam Atta Mills and his wife, Michelle Atta Mills, make a rare public appearance with their kids. Photo source: @ michelleattamills, @dadzietv

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, July 25, 2025, Sam and his wife attended the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service for his late father at the Asomdwe Park in Accra.

The late John Evans Atta Mills sadly passed away on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after he was rushed to the medical facility due to an illness.

The former president was still serving his first term in office when he died three days after celebrating his 68th birthday.

Many prominent Ghanaian political personalities, including President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and many others, attended the sombre wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service event.

The late President's siblings and his surviving wife, Ernestina Naadu Mills, also attended the ceremony to honour the memory of their loved one.

Sam and wife appear with their children

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Sam Atta Mills and his wife, Michelle, were spotted with their two beautiful children at the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service.

The couple joined their other family members as they walked to former President John Evans Atta Mills' burial site at Asomdwe Park to lay their wreath and mourn him.

Sam Atta Mills and his wife, Michelle Atta Mills, on their wedding day. Photo source: @michelleattamills

Source: Instagram

Michelle Atta Mills held hands with her two children, a boy and a girl, while Sam Atta Mills held a heart-shaped wreath as they walked on the red carpet to the burial site.

The late President John Evans Atta Mills' sister, Ahema Quarshie, also held a separate wreath and led the family to her late brother's site.

Sam Kofi Atta Mills' little son later assisted his father in carrying the wreath, which they gently laid down on a white, cross-like stand.

The former president's son and his wife later held their children's hands as they walked back to take their seats after their gathering at the late Professor Mills' tombstone.

Sam Kofi Atta Mills and his wife Michelle's children's sighting marked a rare public appearance for them.

The couple has kept their life out of the limelight since they married in a simple but colourful wedding ceremony in 2021, with photos emerging days later.

The video of Sam Atta Mills and his wife with their kids at the event is below:

Michelle receives criticism for not greeting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michelle received criticisms for not greeting the attendees after she and her husband, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, arrived at her late father-in-law's wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service.

In a video, she had a stern look on her face as she failed to interact with the attendees, unlike her husband, who went around to greet them.

Michelle Atta Mills also did not shake hands with some important personalities as she followed her husband at the venue of the event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh