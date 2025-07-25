Kevin Taylor has responded to Nana Yaa Brefo after she recently recounted her ordeal at his hands

In a video, the NDC activist recounted how he and his family were also negatively impacted by the Onua FM presenter's past remarks

Kevin Taylor also proposed that he and Nana Yaa Brefo settle their issue and move on from their feud

Controversial National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist and social media personality Kevin Taylor has responded after Nana Yaa Brefo recently shared a bad experience she suffered from their past feud.

In an interview on Accra-based broadcast station Radio Gold on Friday, July 25, 2025, the loud-mouthed political commentator sarcastically claimed that he had also suffered trauma.

According to him, he was also deeply affected by some harsh remarks Nana Yaa Brefo made about him during their feud. He claimed that due to her past remarks, he went several months without properly eating.

He said:

"I wrote something today. Nana Yaa Brefo has really traumatised me. I heard her say she was traumatised when I said some things about her. She also said some things that traumatised me. I couldn't eat for six months."

Kevin Taylor offered what seemed like a cheeky and insincere apology to Nana Yaa Brefo. He claimed that he and his wife felt insulted by her past remarks and that he harshly responded to her out of anger.

The controversial political activist called for both parties to take responsibility for the insults they directed towards each other in the past and move on.

He said:

"Nana Yaa, you also said something harsh to me. You told me to come to Ghana and marry a villager if I thought I was a sensible man. You spoke against my wife. I replied to you because I was angry. If you now understand that what happened was wrong, I have also understood. It's trauma to trauma. We can both solve the problem."

Kevin Taylor's response to Nana Yaa Brefo comes a few days after the Onua FM Morning Show presenter opened up about her qualms with him.

Nana Yaa recounts Kevin Taylor feud ordeal

In a recent episode of the Onua FM Morning show, Nana Yaa Brefo noted that Kevin Taylor disrespected her in the past by labelling her a man.

The media personality noted that she suffered severe emotional stress, especially when people referred to her as a man whenever she posted on social media.

Nana Yaa Brefo recounted her ordeal during a discussion after the Supreme Court quashed the bench warrant for Kevin Taylor's arrest on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The High Court, presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, had issued the arrest warrant in January 2020 after the NDC activist was found in contempt of court.

The video of Kevin Taylor apologising to Nana Yaa Brefo is below:

Reactions to Kevin's apology to Yaa Brefo

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Manuel commented:

"Kevin, I am not sure you mean what you are saying, kraaaa 😂😂."

Ato madridista said:

"I like the way the man is apologising. Let love lead."

Agyenkwa-Nana wrote:

"I once said somewhere that the statement she made was wrong, and Kevin will come after her, and then it happened. Nana Yaa thinks she is a woman, and so what?"

Kevin Taylor breaks silence after court decision

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor broke his silence after the Supreme Court dismissed the arrest warrant against him on July 23, 2025.

In a social media post, the NDC activist celebrated his legal victory, claiming that the law had taken its due course in the matter.

Kevin Taylor's social media post triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

