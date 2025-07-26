Residents of Asikantia and 15 nearby communities in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region received electricity for the first time

A video of the residents jubilating after being connected to the national electricity grid has gone viral on social media

Many Ghanaians were left in awe that some communities in Ghana did not have access to electricity

Residents of Asikantia and 15 nearby communities in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region broke into joyous celebration after being connected to the national electricity grid for the first time.

Residents celebrate after getting electricity

The long-awaited project marked a major step forward in improving infrastructure and access to basic utilities in the area.

For many residents, the arrival of electricity represented not just light, but new opportunities for education, business, and better healthcare.

The electrification effort was led by the District Chief Executive, Hon. Abubakari Sedick, who emphasised the government's commitment to bridging the development gap between urban and rural communities.

He added that the initiative is part of a broader plan to transform the district and boost the local economy by empowering residents with access to reliable power.

The project has been welcomed with enthusiasm by community members, who say it will significantly improve their quality of life and open doors to new ventures previously hindered by the lack of electricity.

Reactions as residents get electricity for the first time

Many people were left in awe that there were communities in Ghana that were not connected to the national grid.

Others hailed the Mahama-led government for making it possible for the communities to enjoy electricity for the first time.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users are below:

@HyperGist_ said:

"Bro, I feel ashamed on behalf of Ghana. In this 21st century?"

KYSpotlight1 said:

"Eiii, people seeing electricity for the first time in this AI age? Wow."

@_NanaCwesi_ said:

"It's unfortunate that some Ghanaians in 2025 still lack access to electricity."

@mortfamgroup said:

"See joy. Charley, the people of Ghana don’t expect much. Just deliver it, and you are good to go."

@ZumeDenis said:

"Why are people pretending like they aren't aware there are communities without lights in Ghana? Ghana has no 100% electricity connectivity. That should tell you something!"

@Berima_listowel said:

"For the first time, these areas are fully connected to the national electricity grid. This is not just light, it is empowerment, it is growth, it is transformation. This is the Reset Journey in action, touching every corner, changing every life. God bless H E John Dramani Mahama."

TikToker Akosua Diqson slams ECG

YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian TikToker, Akosua Diqson, took a swipe at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for failing to cut power in her area, despite announcing a nationwide loadshedding on July 13, 2025.

In a video shared online, Akosua jokingly criticised ECG for not fulfilling its promise of including her neighbourhood in the dumsor schedule. Her sarcastic complaint highlighted the unpredictability of the power outages, which many Ghanaians have been trying to prepare for in advance.

The video sparked reactions from social media users, many of whom shared how they had charged all their devices in anticipation of the blackout. Others joined Akosua in poking fun at the inconsistent implementation of the loadshedding schedule.

