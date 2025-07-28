Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui shared a lighthearted moment with her daughter, Island Frimpong, on her TikTok Live

In the screen-recorded video trending online, she was captured pleading with her daughter to call her ex-husband and rapper Medikal to join her live to perform

Many people in the comment section talked about how well the former celebrity couple were coparenting

Celebrated actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui failed to mention her ex-husband and rapper Medikal's name on TikTok Live, telling their daughter, Island, to call him to join her live session.

Fella Makafui begs Island Frimpong to call Medikal to join her TikTok Live.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui's TikTok Live

In a screen-recorded snippet from Fella Makafui's TikTok Live, she was captured telling Island to call her father to join her live session so he could perform for her followers.

"Island, go and call your father to come and perform for us. Do you understand? Island, do you understand?" Fella said in the video.

After several tries of trying to convince Island to pick up the phone to call her father, Medikal, to make an appearance on her TikTok Live, Fella told her thousands of fans who had joined to speak to her daughter.

"She is sitting here, you all should tell her to go and call her father," she said in jest while interacting with her fans on the live.

The star actress rotated the camera to the back to show her fans how busy Island was on her iPad as she failed to listen to her mother's instructions.

In the trending video, Island had her legs crossed as she enjoyed cartoons on her outdoor bamboo daybed, as she sat a bit distant from her mother.

Reactions to Fella's TikTok Live with Island

People wondered whether the uncle Fella was referring to was dancehall musician Shatta Wale, who is best friends with Medikal.

Others also reminisced about the times Medikal and Fella shared as a couple and how much they loved each other.

The reactions of Ghanaians to a snippet of Fella's TikTok Live are below:

Py said:

"Divorced but not enemies. 👌😂🥰."

kobbylamar746 said:

"I’m sure Shatta Wale is the uncle oo😂😂😂."

Heelxbags said:

"Maybe she doesn’t understand twi 😂😂😂."

God is here🙏 said:

"Fella really loved MDK, but some things are just beyond control. Love alone isn’t enough 🙏."

user2232334123731 said:

"Island is minding her business wai."

Island Frimpong reads a book at her school, YN International School.

Source: Instagram

Island reads in class at Yvonne Nelson’s school

YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong, the adorable daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, captured the hearts of many Ghanaians after a video of her reading in class surfaced online.

In the heartwarming footage, Island was seen confidently reading aloud from a storybook at Just Like Mama, the school owned by actress Yvonne Nelson. Her teacher looked on proudly as she showcased her impressive reading skills.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with many praising Island for her intelligence and fluency. Others applauded her parents for investing in her education at such a young age.

