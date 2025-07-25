Model and socialite Kelly Bhadie melted hearts when she taught her boyfriend, Dolo, how to speak her native language, Ewe

They found a spot at an outdoor park where Dolo asked Kelly questions and statements for her to translate into Ewe

In the comment section, many people were left in awe that she was able to speak the language despite living in the US for many years

Internet sensation Kelly Bhadie showed her boyfriend and content creator Dolo how to speak her native language, Ewe, and the video caught the attention of many.

Kelly teaches her lover Ewe

Kelly Bhadie and her lover were seated on a bench at a place that looked like a park. He sat at the table while she sat on the bench.

In the video, Kelly wanted to show her partner a bit of her culture from Togo by starting with the language.

She mentioned that to make the vidoe seamless, Dolo was going to mention certain words and phrases he wanted to know in Ewe, and she was going to translate.

The first thing Dolo said he wanted to know in the Ewe language was how to say, 'Let's go and eat fufu?" She translated it into Ewe, and he repeated it several times after her to get.

In the caption of the TikTok video, the 20-year-old model applauded her boyfriend for learning something about her language and mentioned that he did quite well learning Ewe.

"He didn’t do too bad😭😭 #fyp #kellyxdolo #viral #couple #couplegoals."

Reactions to video of Kelly teaching her boyfriend Ewe

Many people in the comment section were left in awe as Kelly Bhadie spoke her native language fluently and was even teaching her boyfriend.

Others were not aware that the internet sensation was Togolese despite having an American accent and having lived there for so many years.

The reactions of social media users to the heartwarming moment between Kelly Bhadie and Dolo are below:

_elsie🦋 said:

"I’m seriously shocked you an Ewé wow😂."

Vanessa🍫🌸 said:

Some Ghanaians speak Ewe too😅."

Sleeks💞of TIKTOK said:

"Some Ghanaians speak Ewe too😅."

excell2_2 said:

"She’s not a Ghanaian please she’s from Togo 🇹🇬."

Abaka Yannick Atohoun said:

"Kelly you speak perfect éwé!!!"

Famludash said:

"She’s said it several times that she is a TOGOLESE and y’all are still fighting in the comments over her nationality?🤦🏽‍♀️"

