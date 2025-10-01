Former Executive Secretary to Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, recently attended a party with Despite and his friends

Bediatuo, who has been recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2024, performed Nana Tuffour's Nyankonton for those present

A video of his performance, which showed him being helped to stand, has triggered mixed emotions on social media

Nana Asante Bediatuo, the former executive secretary to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made a rare public appearance as he recovers from a stroke.

Bediatuo recently joined businessman Osei Kwame 'Despite', former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour, and other members of the East Legon Executive Club for a celebration.

Asante Bediatuo performs for Despite and friends

It is not yet known what the occasion was. However, it took a solemn turn when the former presidential secretary took the microphone to perform a song for the crowd.

Dressed in an all-black political suit, Bediatuo delivered a masterful performance of Nana Tuffour's hit track Nyankonton.

Off Tuffour's 1993 album, Genesis, Nyankonton talks about life's struggles in relation to poverty, ill health, and childlessness; the song's theme seemed to mimic the current status of someone with poor health.

In the video, widely circulated on Facebook on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Despite and his friends looked captivated by Bediatuo's performance, and they spurred him on.

Sammy Kuffour, who helped Bediatuo to stand on his feet by holding him, also had a microphone to back him.

Asante Bediatuo's singing talent

Asante Bediatuo has always exhibited a passion for singing, and it is not surprising that he could sing so well even in his current condition. He has often shown his singing prowess at public events.

In 2022, he performed as a guest singer at the plush wedding reception of Kojo Jones and his wife, Raychel, to the admiration of all present.

Asante Bediatuo's 2nd public appearance after stroke

The video of Bediatuo's performance of Nana Tuffour's song happens to be the second time he has made a viral public appearance since he was reported sick, while on a duty tour of the US with Akufo-Addo in 2024.

In a statement released by the presidency on October 3, 2024, the government indicated that he was receiving medical treatment and further requested continued prayers and support for him and his family.

“He is currently in stable condition and responding well to treatment. According to the medical team, Nana Bediatuo Asante’s recovery is on track, and we remain hopeful for his swift return to full strength."

The government statement came at a time when rumours were going viral that the presidential secretary had passed away.

While the statement did not disclose the ailment he was suffering from, a Ghana News Agency (GNA) report indicated that Bediatuo had suffered a stroke and undergone a lengthy surgery

Following the statement about his condition, Asante Bediatuo remained in the US for treatment and even stayed away from the last two months of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) campaign for the 2024 general elections, which they eventually lost heavily to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He surfaced in the media almost six months after his stroke, joining Akufo-Addo to celebrate his 81st birthday on March 29, 2025.

As reported at the time of his first public appearance, he showed signs of half-paralysis and was using a walking stick to aid in his walking.

Bediatuo served as Akufo-Addo's Executive Secretary from 2017 to 2025. In June 2024, he was handed another role as an Ambassador at Large in addition to being the president's secretary.

Reactions to Asante Bediatuo's singing video

The video of Asante Bediatuo's performance with the East Legon Executive Fitness Club has triggered mixed reactions. While some empathised with him, others praised his singing talent.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

Yao Adu Asamoah said:

"So he isn’t in a wheelchair as we were told by Hopeson Adoye? Eeeeiiii."

Augustine Adusei Darko said:

"The man got voice paa o. Wow!."

George Ahenkang said:

"Don't make a mockery of one's situation., because no one knows what is ahead tomorrow , just pray."

Sarfo Emmanuel said:

"Nothing has happened, it's just part of life. Thank God for his life. I wish him a speedy recovery. This is what makes the word of truth that Vanity upon vanity says, the preacher, all is vanity."

Benjamin K Gyasi said:

"Life is unpredictable. Once there is life, there is hope. Wishing him God's blessings. A brilliant lawyer and a good singer."

