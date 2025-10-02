Nana Asante Bediatuo was present at the Africa Week UK event in London on October 2, 2025, amid his recovery from a stroke

A secretly recorded video of Nana Akufo-Addo's executive secretary's arrival at the event has been circulating on social media

Nana Asante Bediatuo's appearance at the Africa Week UK event has triggered mixed reactions from netizens who saw the clip

Nana Asante Bediatuo, the executive secretary to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made another public appearance as he continues his recovery from a major health issue.

Akufo-Addo's executive secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, attends an event in the UK amid his recovery from a stroke. Photo source: Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The former Ambassador-at-Large was reported to have suffered a major stroke while he was accompanying the former President to the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, US, in 2024.

Amid his health woes, rumours emerged on social media that Asante Bediatuo had passed away. However, the previous Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government released an official statement to debunk the rumours.

Despite not sharing details about his stroke, the statement from the previous administration stated that the former Ambassador-at-Large was receiving treatment at a medical facility in the US.

Asante Bediatuo was later discharged after spending almost seven months at the hospital for his treatment.

Reports indicated that he was secretly flown into Ghana on a chartered flight in March 2025 and was seen in a wheelchair while being escorted by his family members and security operatives at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Asante Bediatuo attends conference in the UK

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Nana Asante Bediatuo attended the 2025 edition of the Africa Week UK event, a multi-day celebration of Africa's rich cultural heritage, economic opportunities, and global influence at Woolwich Works in London.

In a secretly recorded video seen by YEN.com.gh, he was seen arriving at the conference in his latest public appearance after his major health scare.

In the video, he relied on a walking stick for assistance as he walked to take his seat in the front row alone inside the Woolwich Works centre.

The video of Nana Asante Bediatuo attending the event in the UK is below:

Asante Bediatuo performs at party with Despite

Nana Asante Bediatuo's appearance at the Africa Week UK event in London comes days after he was spotted with Osei Kwame Despite, Samuel Osei Kuffour, and other members of the East Legon Executive Club at a party.

Nana Asante Bediatuo performs Nana Tuffour's Nyankonton at a party with Despite, Sammy Kuffour and friends. Photo source: @femiasante, @bigscoutmedia

In the video, Nana Akufo-Addo's executive secretary grabbed a microphone and performed Nana Tuffour's hit track Nyankonton at the event.

Despite and his friends looked captivated by Bediatuo's performance, and they cheered him on. Sammy Kuffour, who helped him to stand on his feet by holding him, also had a microphone to back him.

The video of Nana Asante Bediatuo performing at a party with Despite is below:

Reactions to Asante Bediatuo attending UK event

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ammy Flex commented:

"We don't mock people with health issues. Life has given him a second chance. That's all that matters."

Gruupe Sabastan said:

"My able chairman. The man who put food on my table."

Francis Effah Mensah wrote:

"Unpredictability of life. Former secretary to the President."

Edward Asamoah commented:

"Life. We came empty-handed, but we are fighting for everything. We shall leave all behind."

Aaron Yorke said:

"This can happen to just anyone. May God grant him divine healing."

Bediatuo attends Akufo-Addo's 81st birthday celebration

In another report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Asante Bediatuo attended Akufo-Addo's 81st birthday celebration event.

Photos showed him using a walking stick as he spent time with attendees such as Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Nana Asante Bediatuo's sighting at the event was his first public appearance after his reported health problems.

