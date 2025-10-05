Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, has shared insights into their long-lasting friendship of over 20 years.

In an interview on the Stay By Plan podcast released on October 3, 2025, Angel Town, commonly referred to as Angelo, described their initial meeting when Sarkodie was a Senior High School student.

Sarkodie's manager says he was very skinny when they met for the first time.

Angel Town talks about his first meeting with Sarkodie

Angelo recalled that when he first encountered the rapper, Sarkodie appeared very thin and scruffy, likening him to a "refugee."

Despite this initial impression, Angelo quickly recognised Sarkodie's potential and passion for music.

He remembered, "We have been friends since he was probably in his first year of Senior High School. He would often run away from school to sit outside my mother's house, which is where our friendship began. The first day I met him, he looked really hungry."

Angel Town says Sarkodie is naturally gifted

Angelo also detailed how he became captivated by Sarkodie's lyrical talent. He mentioned that he heard a comment about Sarkodie being a rapper and approached him.

To his surprise, Sarkodie was eager to showcase his skills immediately.

"Before I could say drop something, he was already into it. That was everything for me. The next day, I went to look for his house, and from that moment, we became very close friends. There's no day that goes by without us seeing each other; it was almost like we were dating," he said.

Angel Town says he is Sarkodie's biggest fan

Furthermore, Angelo expressed that he has always been Sarkodie's biggest supporter, genuinely wishing to see him succeed in the music industry.

"I just knew I wanted to be a part of it. I genuinely wanted to see him be very big," he affirmed.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Tawfic stated:

"So Ebe, this cool guy wey Stonebwoy and ein entourage punch no? Chale, Stonebwoy koraaa, wey kind kubolor and korasi lifestyle be that. Ahh 🤦‍♂️."

@ShwanzyD stated:

"This is my first time seeing Angel town talk. Walaahi 😂😂."

@GhanaSocialUni stated:

"First time hearing him speak. He looks like a good guy."

@Jennia_Arthur stated:

"Fun fact: My house shared a wall with Sarkodie growing up in community 9. Angelo will come around with his car and send us to buy fresh bread on the stretch from him. Those days Ghana music awards used to be a C9 celebration because we were winning back to back."

