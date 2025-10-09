Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., popularly known as Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr has opened up about his spiritual life

The songwriter shared private details about his personal religious life in a viral video on Facebook

Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah Jnr's candid interview, which Adom TV posted on their official pages

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., popularly known as Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., has disclosed that he is a deeply religious person.

The Letter To My Spouse hitmaker stated that despite being a secular musician, he maintains an active prayer life.

Akwaboah Jnr says he prays for 40 days before releasing any song. Photo credit: @adomtv.

Akwaboah says he fasts before new song

In an exclusive interview with Adom TV, Akwaboah Jnr confessed his belief in the power of God, referring to Him as the lifter of man.

On October 9, 2025, he stated that he visits prayer camps at different locations, where he prays and fasts for 40 days before releasing any song.

According to the "Obiaa" hitmaker, his faith and spiritual discipline are crucial parts of his creative process, emphasising the seriousness with which he approaches every musical project.

“I believe in God, and I believe He makes all things possible. In this industry, people do things behind closed doors and say God did it, but they know it’s not the God we all know of,” he said.

He added, “For me, I have only one God I worship. That’s why, before any of my songs are released, I fast and pray. I sometimes fast for forty days, and my mother and wife can testify to this. Everyone has their own ways of doing things and beliefs.”

Akwaboah talks about losing friends after marriage

In another revelation, Akwaboah Jnr shared how some of his friends cut ties with him after his wedding.

Akwaboah Jnr weds Naya in a lovely traditional before featuring Nadia Buari in his new song. Photo credit: @akwaboahmusic.

The award-winning songwriter discussed the issue during a recent interview on Adom TV.

According to him, several female admirers expressed their disappointment when he tied the knot with his wife, Naya.

Akwaboah Jnr weds in lavish ceremony

Akwaboah Jnr nearly broke the internet with his wedding photos on Instagram.

The talented musician married a beautiful health professional in a star-studded event, with Strongman in attendance.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional marriage ceremony on May 3, 2024. They followed it up with a luxurious white wedding the next day, where the bride turned heads in a glamorous white long-sleeved lace gown.

For her glam, Ghanaian bride Naya looked gorgeous with a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup that complemented her skin tone, and expensive diamond earrings that matched the rhinestones on her body-flattering gown.

Akwaboah looked dapper in a white tuxedo, paired with elegant designer shoes to complete his look.

