A video of the civil wedding ceremony between legendary musician, Daddy Lumba and his wife, Akosua Serwaa, has surfaced amid her court battle with the late singer’s second wife, Odo Broni.

Footage of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's German civil wedding surfaces amid Odo Broni court case.

Akosua Serwaa dragged Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin and Odo Broni to court over ongoing funeral plans for the late singer.

In a press statement issued on October 9, 2025, Akosua Serwaa, who described herself as Daddy Lumba’s legally wedded wife, said she was not consulted in organising her late husband's funeral.

She accused Daddy Lumba's family head of sidelining her in funeral preparations and of colluding with Odo Broni to declare her Daddy Lumba's widow when she had no such standing.

Akosua Serwaa claimed that she married Daddy Lumba under German civil law in 2004 and under German law, no other marriage can be entered into by either party while that marriage stands.

“We also wish to remind the public that Mr. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh was a citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany, and was legally married to Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh on 23rd December 2004 in Bornheim, Germany. Under German law, no man who is already legally married can enter into another marriage,” the statement said.

It announced that Akosua Serwaa had commenced legal proceedings to halt the funeral and stop Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu from carrying out preparations with Odo Broni as the widow.

Akosua Serwaa’s wedding video to Daddy Lumba

Amid the lawsuit, a video has surfaced showing the aforementioned 2004 civil wedding between Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa.

The video, posted on TikTok, showed the legendary musician and his family seated at the ceremony.

Aside from Daddy Lumba and his spouse, their children, Calvin and Charlyn were present, as was his best friend Juaben Fosu.

