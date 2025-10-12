Otumfuo’s Dadiesoabahene, Nana Kumi Agyare II, strongly dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s court case against Daddy Lumba’s family and Odo Broni,

Speaking in an interview, Otumfuo's subchief said that Asante tradition and not German law will decide the late legend’s funeral

The comments came after Daddy Lumba's first wife dragged his family head and Odo Broni to court over his funeral preparations

Nana Kumi Agyare II, the Dadiesaoabahene for the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has warned Akosua Serwaa that her legal case against Daddy Lumba’s family and Odo Broni would fail.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nana Dadiesoabahene said Asante customs and tradition reign supreme in Asanteland, and that German law has no power to compel them to do what’s wrong.

The Asante subchief spoke after late Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a case in the Kumasi High Court seeking to place an injunction on his funeral.

In the legal case filed on October 2 at the High Court in Kumasi, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh sued Daddy Lumba’s family head (Abusuapanin) Kofi Owusu, his alleged second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, and Transitions Funeral Home.

Akosua Serwaa claimed that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had announced a funeral date for her husband without consulting her or considering her needs.

She also accused him of recognising Odo Broni as Daddy Lumba’s widow when she, Akosua Serwaa, was his only legally wedded wife, having married the late musician under German civil law in 2004.

The late singer’s first wife sought a declaration that she was the only legally wedded wife of Daddy Lumba, and for his funeral, scheduled for December 6 at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi, to be barred from going ahead.

Otumfuo’s Dadiesoabahene blasts Akosua Serwaa

Speaking with Oheneba Media in an interview, Nana Kumi Agyare II said Akosua Serwaa’s court case was doomed to fail.

He said her contention that she married Daddy Lumba in Germany had no bearing on them because German law does not dictate what happens in Asanteland.

The chief accused Akosua Serwaa of being a bad wife, which led Daddy Lumba to seek comfort in another woman.

He concluded that the family would make all decisions regarding the late legend’s funeral, and nothing can change that.

