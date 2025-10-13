Ghana's First Lady exuded confidence in a stylish kente outfit at the Global Leaders' meeting on women in Beijing

Lordina Mahama flaunted Ghana's beautiful and colourful kente ensemble at the high-profile event

Some social media users have commented on Lordina Mahama's classy fashion sense on Facebook

Ghana’s First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has gone viral for her stylish kente outfit worn at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women, being held in Beijing from Monday, October 13 to Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama delivered a keynote address at the event on Monday, which was captured in a viral video.

Ghana's First Lady, Lordina Mahama, looks gorgeous in a stylish kente outfit at the Global Women's Summit in China. Photo credit: @onuatv.

Lordina Mahama rocks kente at global conference

First Lady Lordina Mahama looked ethereal in a stylish, three-quarter, colourful kente ensemble.

Lordina wore a top with a collared and cut-out sleeve design, paired with a long, skintight skirt.

She styled her elegant natural braids into a ponytail. Her accessories included an expensive gold wristwatch, stacked bracelets, rings, and a Chanel handbag, spotted in a trending video.

President Mahama models in a stylish suit

John Dramani Mahama, the President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, stole the spotlight at the same women's conference in a dapper black suit.

He wore a crisp white long-sleeved shirt and completed the look with polished black leather shoes.

In his speech, he emphasised the need for renewed dedication to women's empowerment, particularly in Africa, where many women remain vulnerable.

President John Dramani Mahama during his official inauguration ceremony before his trip to China in October 2025. Photo credit: @officialjdm.

He urged African leaders to invest significantly in programmes that support women's growth and well-being.

The Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women brings together heads of state, government officials, international organisations, and other global representatives to promote gender equality and women's empowerment.

Lordina Mahama shines in African print gown

At a separate event, Lordina Mahama became the centre of attention in a different African print gown.

She styled the look with a green designer trench coat, a matching scarf, and completed it with a designer handbag and sneakers.

President Mahama also impressed in a two-piece kaftan by Ghanaian fashion house Bondana, as seen in viral photos.

Kabia Yeanor stated:

"The Ghana-China partnership reminds us that Africa’s progress depends on building bridges, not barriers. As a journalist in Sierra Leone, I’m encouraged by this renewed spirit of cooperation, one that uplifts nations and promotes shared transformation across the Global South.🙌🏻🙌🏻."

Peter Zanku stated:

"Nice one 👍. But why is it that any time an African president travels to a foreign land, those residents there show up to welcome the president with all manner of inscriptions? Is it to make the president happy or what 😂😂😂. Y'all stop this village thing.. The President knows he is there for the interest of the country."

Nana Appiah Ohene stated:

"I believe we can learn so much from our Chinese friends to shape the fortunes of our country. Commerce, Education(Engineering) & Infrastructure are some of the few areas we could explore. We welcome such refreshing news, Sir."

President Mahama receives rousing welcome in China

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on President Mahama and Lordina Mahama’s arrival in Beijing for the high-profile summit on women’s empowerment.

The First Family looked regal in custom-made outfits as they were welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, UN Women officials, and a large number of Ghanaians based in China.

Several social media users shared admiration for the couple’s fashion and presence on Facebook.

