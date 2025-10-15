A Ghanaian seer has claimed that Daddy Lumba’s spirit had been denied entry into the land of the dead because of the unresolved feud between his two wives

The spiritualist alleged that the late musician’s spirit was heartbroken over the family’s ongoing legal battle and might soon take action if peace was not restored

The claim has surfaced amid Akosua Serwaa’s court case seeking to be declared Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife and to halt his funeral arrangements

A Ghanaian spiritualist/seer has opened up on the alleged reaction of Daddy Lumba’s spirit to the ongoing legal battle between his wives.

Powerful seer opens up on the alleged reaction of Daddy Lumba's spirit to the ongoing beef between his two wives. Image credit: DaddyLumba, DrMahamuduBawumia

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the spiritualist claimed that Daddy Lumba’s spirit was distraught by the actions of his family.

He said that he was helping a family communicate with a deceased relative when he saw Daddy Lumba’s spirit.

The seer added that the highlife legend was denied entry into the land of the dead because he did not settle his affairs properly before his demise.

He concluded by stating that if Daddy Lumba’s family did not settle their differences to enable him to be admitted into the land of the dead, his spirit would start taking action against some of those involved.

The YouTube video of the spiritualist speaking about Daddy Lumba is below.

Following the death of the late Ghanaian highlife legend, a debate emerged over which of his two wives - Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni - should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Amid the debate, Akosua Serwaa instituted legal action against her late husband’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and his second wife.

In a statement released on October 9, 2025, Akosua Serwaa, who described herself as Daddy Lumba’s legally wedded wife, said she was not consulted in planning for her late husband's funeral.

She also sought the Kumasi High Court hearing the case to declare her as the sole spouse of the late musician.

Source: YEN.com.gh