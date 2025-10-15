Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has urged the wives of the late musician to choose peace

She called on the heads of both families to settle the issue outside of the courtroom and set a good example for the children involved

Some social media users have commented on Reverend Charlotte Oduro's emotional video on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian counsellor Reverend Charlotte Oduro has called on the late musician Daddy Lumba’s wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, to amicably resolve their ongoing legal battle rather than allow it to escalate.

Charlotte Oduro, a motivational speaker and divorcee, shared her candid thoughts on the dispute surrounding spousal rights and funeral arrangements between the two women.

Charlotte Oduro pleads with Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa to settle their differences before the late Daddy Lumba's funeral. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Charlotte Oduro advises Akosua Serwaa about Lumba's funeral

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has appealed to the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, to avoid drawing public attention and instead prioritise the well-being of their children.

She emphasised that much harm had already occurred and, for the sake of the children, both women must put aside their differences and work together to give the late Daddy Lumba a respectful and dignified burial.

The late Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni spotted at his one-week observance. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: UGC

“Why don’t they allow peace to reign? These matters can be handled behind closed doors. Regardless of how we view the situation, both women are mothers to his children. I urge the family to take a step back, save face, and facilitate a meeting between these two women to resolve their issues once and for all.”

Furthermore, Rev. Oduro stated that Daddy Lumba’s family should take the initiative to counsel his children about the implications of their father’s choices, ensuring they do not replicate his mistakes.

Charlotte Oduro prays after advising Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni to make peace and bury the late Daddy Lumba on December 6, 2025. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme.

Source: Instagram

“They should openly discuss the consequences of their father’s lifestyle with the children, guiding them towards a better path. At this stage, there’s no merit in arguing about who holds the title of the 'main wife' or 'side chick'; the damage has already been done,” she added.

The Instagram video of marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro advising Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni is below:

Akosua Serwaa sues Odo Broni and family head

Akosua Serwaa, who was the legal wife of the late musician, has filed a lawsuit at the High Court in Kumasi.

She asked for the official recognition of her marital status and asserted her rights over the funeral plans.

The 62-year-old also requested an injunction to halt any burial preparations allegedly made without her consent.

According to the suit, the funeral date set for December 6, 2025, was announced on DL Radio by Daddy Lumba’s extended family without consulting her or her children, which undermined her legal status as his wife.

The suit names Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, and the family head, Abusua Panin Kofi Owusu, as the first and second defendants, respectively.

Akosua Serwaa also asked court order to prevent Odo Broni and other family members from retrieving Daddy Lumba’s body from the morgue.

Akosua insisted that only she has the right to perform the widowhood rites, based on her marital status. The case illustrates how deeply personal relationships can evolve into complex legal battles, often heightening the emotional toll for everyone involved.

Copy of the lawsuit Akosua Serwaa filed against Transition Funeral, Odo Broni and the late Daddy Lumba's family head ahead of his funeral ceremony on December 6, 2025.. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

MC Yaa Yeboah blasts Odo Broni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba's widow, Odo Broni, who was the focus of discussion on a popular entertainment show on UTV

One of the entertainment pundits, MC Yaa Yeboah, blasted Odo Broni for claiming to be a widow after having children with the late musician.

MC Yaa Yeboah's comments sparked emotions online after Peace FM shared the video on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh