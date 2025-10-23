Island Frimpong shared her thoughts about the Yvonne Nelson International School, where she is a student

She and a sitting mate answered every question they were asked fluently and with broad smiles on their faces

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok have shared their varying thoughts on how well Island speaks

Island Frimpong, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his ex-wife Fella Makafui, has gained social media attention after a video of her at school surfaced online.

In a video shared by Joy Learning, the adorable little girl and her sitting mate were asked a few questions, which they answered.

The interviewer asked for their names first. The daughter of the two celebrities mentioned her first name, Island, and the second girl mentioned her name as Maseda Otchere.

Island Frimpong said her favourite subject was reading, and she loved Ring Pops (a brand of fruit-flavoured lollipops marketed as a wearable plastic ring with a large hard candy jewel).

Island was in her school uniform, a white shirt and a purple skirt, with her hair done neatly. She smiled as she spoke to the interviewer.

Reactions to how Island spoke in interview

✿˖˚ ༘𐙚 Hani_Muni ✿˖˚ ༘𐙚🖤🦋 said:

“If you go international school, you’ll understand that reading is a subject in the international school's curriculum 😆🥀.”

Abduljamalalex asked:

“Is reading a subject? 😏.”

Sherifa👄💕 wrote:

“Island likes smiling 😩❤.”

Efyahpriscy said:

“Island speaks just like her mum.”

Serene😍😇❤️ wrote:

“In case you didn’t hear the second girl’s name, she’s Maseda Master Otchere 😹🤣🤣.”

Abena said:

“Hopefully you guys can come and read the news one time, s3n🤣.”

AK🌟 wrote:

“Island behaves just like her mom😂.”

Abena-Chelsie❤️🥰 said:

“If not today, I never knew reading is a subject ooo or our teacher’s didn’t teach us well 😂😂.”

Nana Akua Priscy❤ wrote:

“Island talks like her mum oo Fella😂❤🤭her voice 😊.”

Island attends Yvonne Nelson International School. Ghanaian actor Yvonne Nelson said she had an idea to start the school after she had her daughter, Ryn.

“The school idea came about when I had my daughter. So when Ryn was 1 year and 6 months old, I knew I had to search for a school for her. So I went around a lot. I was checking online, but I wasn’t much.”

“There’s one school in the area, and we enrolled her. But so many things were happening. She comes home with an ant bite, a bruise on her head, and nobody calls you to tell you anything.”

This compelled her to research and start her own school to serve people like herself who were seeking more.

Island's dad Medikal welcomes new child

YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong's dad, Medikal, had welcomed a child with his new lover, Eazzy.

The rapper announced the birth of their child, a boy, on social media with videos and pics from the hospital.

Several people who saw the posts were excited and shared their joy for the couple in the comments section.

