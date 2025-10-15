Obaa Cee has weighed in on the legal drama surrounding the late musician Daddy Lumba

In a video, the social media personality also advised Ghanaians to learn lessons from the ongoing drama

Obaa Cee's remarks about Daddy Lumba's family drama has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

US-based Ghanaian social media personality Obaa Cee has weighed in on the ongoing drama that has ensued between members of the late Daddy Lumba's family.

The late music icon's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, recently filed a court injunction against her late husband's family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, Transitions Funeral Home, and co-wife Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

In a press statement released on social media, Akosua Serwaa claimed that her late husband's family did not consult her before deciding on the date for his funeral.

She also alleged that she had been the victim of certain disrespectful acts from Daddy Lumba's family head and had only heard about her late husband's funeral date on social media.

The late musician's lawyers also responded with a press release, levelling some accusations against the first wife.

Obaa Cee speaks on Daddy Lumba's dispute

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Obaa Cee likened the ongoing drama in Daddy Lumba's family to that of the embattled veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong and his estranged wife's situation.

She recounted the harsh backlash the gospel singer's estranged wife received from Ghanaians after she went on media personality Auntie Naa's show to level some allegations against her husband, who had been bedridden after suffering a stroke.

Obaa Cee called on men and women to learn from the ongoing dispute between members of Daddy Lumba's family. She also applauded the American marriage laws for prohibiting polygamy and restricting people to marrying one partner.

She advised Ghanaians to save their money and prioritise wealth creation and stability in their lives to avoid finding themselves in a current situation like that of the late highlife musician.

The videos of Obaa Cee speaking about the ongoing legal dispute in Daddy Lumba's family are below:

Akosua Serwaa accuses Odo Broni of negligence

Akosua Serwaa accused Odo Broni of playing a role in the demise of their late husband, Daddy Lumba.

In a document dated October 13, 2025, and issued by the Fosuh family secretary on behalf of the late singer's first wife and sister, Ernestina Fosuh, the two women called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The duo accused Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, of being negligent when the singer fell ill and of lying in the aftermath of his death to cover up her actions.

Akosua Serwaa petitioned the German Embassy, the German police, and the Ghana Police to thoroughly investigate the death and to question Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba’s manager, Roman Fada, over his true cause of death.

The TikTok post with details of Akosua Serwaa's letter is below:

Reactions to Obaa Cee's remarks

Obaapa_eunice0 commented:

"Obaa Cee Nyame nhyira wo paa 🥰🙏."

Fritzgerald wrote:

"The way they insulted Yaw Sarpong's wife, erhhh, Maame Akosua Serwaa did the right thing."

Adwoa Frema Gemini commented:

"DL and Maa Serwaa’s marriage was like Davido and Chioma's. 😂😂😂 Cheating be nothing to them until Odo Broni came."

Yaa Afraziwaa said:

"Say it, Obaa Cee, God bless you. God is watching us all. Judgement awaits us all."

